Between The Dialectics And Benefits Of Petroleum Subsidy Removal

For many years, successive administrations in Nigeria had embraced the scam that the fuel subsidy regime exemplified in the mismanagement of our public finance. They had fed us with the fictions behind the figures that had been bandied over time to defend retention of subsidy by portraying the removal of subsidy as unrealizable. They had largely succeeded in obfuscating us in matters pertaining to the issue until some clarity kicked in, first in 2012 under the Goodluck Jonathan administration, when the House of Representatives probed the issue.

The lower house sustained its investigative oversight under the Buhari regime and indicted some companies and individuals who got paid for products that either they did not supply or that they under supplied in the opaque implementation of the subsidy regime. Some were arraigned and the process of having all those indicted prosecuted is ongoing. There are so many issues around fuel subsidy that discount arguments in favour of its continued retention.

The point that makes a whole lot of sense is that whereas subsidy was designed ab initio to mitigate the economic burden on the masses, the greatest beneficiaries happen to be the rich who have fleets of cars which they fuel at subsidized pump price(s) The argument is that it is wrong to subsidize the indulgent affluence of the rich. Secondly, the undisciplined and imprudent deployment of vehicles on road without planning of movements feed on the fact that fuel is sold at cheap price(s) at the pump. In a deregulated fuel economy, vehicular movements are prioritized. Cheaper alternatives to fuel are explored because of the high cost of fueling of automobiles.

Fuel affordability should determine the deployment of automobiles for movement from one point to another. Until May 29, 2023, when President Bola Tinubu made that presidential declaration, even though ex tempore, that fuel subsidy was gone because there was no provision for it in the 2023 budget as from June 1, 2023, there had been a series of back and forth by previous administrations, particularly the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The problem was that they could not summon the political will, add to it, courage, to upend the subsidy regime by pointedly announcing its removal and following it up with further necessary actions to get the buy-in of critical stakeholders and Nigerians. Tinubu had served notice during electioneering that he was going to remove subsidy on fuel, regardless of the consequent protests. He had lived up to his promise in the course of delivering his inaugural speech as the 16th president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The declaration was a consummation of his campaign promise. If Tinubu had shown courage by declaring even before the poll that he would remove fuel subsidy, his announcement on Monday demonstrated a rare political will that had been lacking in the dispositions of successive administrations who were always restrained by the consequential dialectics of the planned removal while pointedly discounting the benefits derivable from the deregulation of the downstream oil sector.

The president had done the needful by announcing the removal of fuel subsidy and has begun to consult with stakeholders to consolidate on the policy measure amid the rising complexities of rejection and threats. It is thus important at this intersection to confront the dialectics that had trailed the fuel subsidy removal with the potential benefits that the removal of subsidy has in store for the country.

Recently, in during his end-of-tenure press conference, the immediate past Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, said that the country s having an infrastructure deficit estimated at about $2.3 trillion, explaining that to plug the gap over the next ten years, the country would need to mobilise annually a whopping $150 billion for that purpose. This money is expected to come largely from the private sector, which is driving the medium-term National Development Plan 2021-2025 and the perspective long-term National Development Plan-the Nigerian Agenda 2050.

Just as President Tinubu said, the money that successive governments had spent on fuel subsidy payment would stop. Further expenditure would be invested instead in other critical sectors of the national economy. The nation’s infrastructure stock will benefit from this investment. This is an immediate fallout of the presidential decision to upend the fuel subsidy regime. The second immediate fallout is a completely deregulated sector that is similar to the deregulation of the telecommunications sector where market forces now preponderate operational transactions.

The NNPC pricing template defining the minimum and maximum price ranges per time would become operative and would be operationalized by the relevant authorities. Indeed, beyond the dialectics of the fuel subsidy removal, there are a number of other positive fallout that would be writ large, given the intensity of citizens’ watchdog role to demand for performance and accountability in public expenditure with particular reference to building the nation’s infrastructure stock for which public funds hitherto tied to fuel subsidy payment would be freed up for more meaningful infrastructure and development projects and programmes that stimulate industrialization, job creation, economic growth and social prosperity.