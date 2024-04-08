Between Tariff Hike And Electrocution

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, must be satisfied with the new electricity tariff which is billed to take effect from July 2024. At long last, it is clear that the Federal Government was only postponing the doomsday hovering around since June 2023. As is usual with the present dispensation, consumers are going to pay 300 per cent more which translates to N225 per kilowatt – hour, from the former rate of N68 per kilowatt – hour, for urban consumers who constitute about 15 percent of the population and burn 40 percent of the country’s energy.

Barely a month after the new regime took off in May 2023; the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) would have been inundated with calls to hike the tariff on power supply to align with the removal of subsidy on petroleum products. We are not sure that the statistics attached to this new hike are accurate. With insecurity ravaging hundreds of thousands of villages across the nation, it is unlikely that urban consumers make up 15 per cent of electricity consumers. Many rural dwellers have abandoned their homes for the towns especially with our skewed operation of the local government system.

The third tier of government has been visited with negligence by many state governors. President Bola Tinubu must find a way to ease the pain of the people. Since assumption of office on May 29, 2023, the economy has nosedived from casualty ward to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). And while his spokespersons choose to blame the immediate past administration, not much has changed. The removal of subsidy on petroleum products, which led to about 300 per cent rise in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), continues to embolden incessant hike in other sectors of the economy.

Nigerians did not bargain for this when they trooped out in their numbers last May to place their faith in the present administration. While former President Muhammadu Buhari performed woefully in major aspects of the economy, it is crushing to continue with a policy that seems to suffocate citizens. Excuses have never solved problems. Solution does and that is what Tinubu should offer.

In the United States, condemned murderers are placed on an electric chair and electrocuted. The new tariff hike sounds like placing the affected consumers on the electric chair

There are many ways to kill humans, guilty of a crime or innocent. In the United States, condemned murderers are placed on an electric chair and electrocuted. The new tariff hike sounds like placing the affected consumers on the electric chair. Poor Nigerians will get poorer and may even die, due to inability to pay the new rate. Nigerians cannot continue to be punished for the sins of their leaders. It is entirely the fault of those who have been dancing around the corridors of power since 2015 that things have grown from hopelessness to monumental disaster.

Perhaps, the Federal Government should be more prudent with scarce national resources. The president and ministers should lead by example. Let them reduce the cost of governance and plough the money back as subsidy. The masses have suffered enough. It is wrong to spend money ferrying pilgrims to go and serve their God when in, at least, one religion, it is stipulated that anyone who is unable to afford the resources to embark on pilgrimage should perish the idea. Subsidy on this venture should be channelled to other pressing areas. What those in power call palliatives should be cancelled, forthwith.

The trend has become worrisome because in most cases, distribution is not well mapped out thereby fuelling criminality and spreading disaffection all over the place. Enough of the punishment, for that is what the people are going through. Since 2023, renewal of vehicle particulars has become burdensome. Third Party Insurance policy which cost N5, 000 in the past, was increased to N15,000. Vehicle owners have to pay high fees for licence and Certificate of Road Worthiness after suffering a 70 per cent duty hike on imported brands.

They are also faced with draconian fees in the form renewal of number plates. Prices have been climbing skywards. Cooking gas has gone beyond the reach of many middle class homes. Never in the history of the nation has poverty been so visible that people are now selling their children in order to feed. Tinubu cannot continue to rely on boardroom economics to change this regime of pain. The best way to renew hope is to give hope. This idea of tariff hike or multiple taxation has rendered citizens hopeless. Emergency rescue must start now.