Between Senator Akpabio And His Female Colleagues

The contemptuous manner the leadership of the 10th Nigerian Senate under its President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, handles female senators, is a cause for concern.

Frankly, we should be ashamed that in a country where men and women are almost of equal number, out of 108 elected senators (excluding late Senator Ifeanyi Uba), only four are women.

The remaining 104 senators in Nigeria are men. Looking at the gender configuration of the Senate statistically, female senators constitute approximately four percent of the entire 10th Senate.

In terms of ratio, it is one female senator to 27 male senators or 0.037, showing that the number of women in the Nigerian Senate is very insignificant.

On top of this consequential numerical disadvantage, I have never seen any other parliament in the whole world where women parliamentarians are treated the way they are being treated in the current Nigerian Senate led by Senator Akpabio.

Last Thursday, the Senate, which is gradually becoming “a theatre of the absurd,” witnessed yet another uproar over the attempt to relocate the seat of Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan in the Senate Chamber without her knowledge.

The fearless Senator, representing Kogi Central, vehemently protested against the relocation of her seat, but the Senate President ignored her.

She rejected the change in the sitting arrangement and refused to relocate to another seat. The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Mohammed Monguno through a point of order cited sections of the Senate Standing Rules, to justify the relocation of Senator Natasha to another seat.

Monguno explained that the adjustments made in the sitting arrangement were necessary to accommodate the changes caused by the defection of some opposition members to the majority party, the All Progressive Congress (APC).

According to the Chief Whip, the changes fell within the constitutional prerogative of the Senate President. He warned that Senator Natasha could be penalised and even prevented from participating in the Senate proceedings, if she refused to relocate to her new seat.

When it was obvious that no threat could sway the fuming Senator Natasha, Akpabio ordered security to remove her from the Senate Chambers so that they could continue with the day’s proceedings.

The order was not carried out. Regardless, Akpabio begged the senators not to take offence and proceeded with the proceedings of the day, assuring that her issue would be addressed at the appropriate time. Since then, the media have been agog with accusations and counter accusations by both the Senate and Senator Natasha.

Their supporters have also been hurling brickbats at each other. This is not the first or second clash between the President of the Senate and a female Senator in less than two years of the 10th Senate.

About two months ago, Senator Ireti Kingibe walked out of the Chambers after Akpabio prevented her from raising a motion regarding the demolition of properties in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja by the Minister, Nyesom Wike.

The video of the incident sparked outrage among young Nigerians on the internet, who accused Akpabio of high-handedness and disrespect for female lawmakers. Prior to Ireti’s walkout, Akpabio berated Senator Natasha for attempting to speak during plenary without his permission, reminding her that:

“The Senate is not a night club.” He later apologised, saying his wife, who he respects so much, brought the matter to his attention.

But, if Akpabio respects his wife, who is a housewife so much, what stops him from respecting a fellow Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria of the same gender as his wife? I leave this question for my readers to answer.

Similarly, I would not want to support or condemn anybody for the needless recent seat relocation brouhaha in the Senate. However, I think time is ripe to let Akpabio know that he is presiding over the Nigerian Senate and not the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly.

Anybody ridiculing the Senate for whatever reason is ridiculing the National Assembly and by extension, the Nigerian nation. There are more important things to discuss in the Senate at this critical time of our national life than an issue as inconsequential as sitting arrangement, no matter what precipitated it.

