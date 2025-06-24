Between Patriot Flake And His Stewardship Of Selflessness 

Share

By Ali A. Ali

In the corridors of power, where politics often wears a mask of self-interest, Hon. Dr. James Abiodun Faleke stands out as a shining beacon of hope. For two years, he has walked the halls of the 10th Assembly, leaving a trail of transformative impact in his wake.

With every bill sponsored, every motion moved, and every town hall meeting held, Faleke has demonstrated a deep commitment to the people he serves.

His is a leadership style that embodies transparency, accountability, and empathy – a refreshing change from the status quo.

As his constituents rejoice in the fruits of his labour, Faleke’s legacy as a champion of the people continues to grow, inspiring a new generation of leaders to follow in his footsteps.

There is a growing trend for demand of parliamentarians with shared value orientations, inclusivity, a community-driven approach, and emphasising such attributes as transparency, accountability, and empathy. Over time parliamentary representative democracy has witnessed leaders devoid of stewardship, unaccountable, without integrity, and self-centered egoistic lawmakers.

For Hon. Dr. James Abiodun Faleke, parliamentarians must include an intrinsic attribute and demonstration of those rare responsibilities of the wise and frugal management of resources.

In the past two years, therefore, more than any member of the 10th Assembly, Chief Faleke resolved to be answerable for all his actions at the Green Chamber, demonstrating humility and reverencing the electorate.

Through the periodic town hall meetings, Chief Faleke has successfully taken time to consistently inform the constituents with a blow-by-blow experience, deliberations, and several interventions that he has made on their behalf, including the Bills and motions sponsored both on their behalf and that of the entire country.

His deployment of an enhanced sustainability plan, which tends to ensure that legacy projects, programs, and various interventions and preserved for the future generation of his constituency has greatly endeared him to them and made him an enviable and exemplary leader.

One remarkable attribute and indeed lasting achievement of Chief Abiodun is his transparent handling of all issues. He has been able through direct and open conduct to lay bare every decision made on behalf of the constituents.

His life of challenging integrity has set for him followers who are daily willing not just to emulate his high standard but are ready to deliberately work with him because they are convinced of his efficiency and disposition for effective optimization of both human and other forms of resources for the good of all.

In the present competitive environment where the pressures of globalization and westernisation have added to overstretched resources, the democratic sphere needs men like Dr James Faleke who are competent enough to be able to protect and preserve scarce resources for the prosperity of all.

His ethical and radical transformative disposition to legislative democracy has ensured responsible management of everything necessary for the constituency and the general good of humanity.

A beacon of light and fostering lasting ties, Chief Faleke has consistently and intentionally demonstrated a high level of transparency, an open decision-making process, always answerable to his constituency, and responsiveness to their pain points while sometimes using their resources to adequately take care of their needs.

Chief Faleke has promoted trust, responsiveness, and oversight in representing his people and in governance.

A deliberate forward thinker and father of political loyalty, his in-depth people-oriented parliamentary responsibilities have set him out, making tremendous progress and achieving landmark distinctions in all aspects of human development.

Rt. Hon. Faleke is the fulcrum of modern-day democracy and transformational leadership, rewriting it through such criteria as transparency, empathy, and accountability, which are all factors of stewardship.

Through his several interventions, Alhaji Faleke has also in the past two years, redefined social services in terms of the provision of landmark durable health services, road constructions, renovation and construction of schools, provision of solar-powered boreholes and streetlights, and the provisions of learning and educational materials all geared towards alleviating poverty, creating a better standard of living and bringing about amenable and conducive ambiance for the socioeconomic livelihood of his people to grow and develop.

Chief Faleke’s blend of parliamentary and stakeholder interventions has led to great improvements that were not otherwise experienced within the constituency and indeed the State.

Indeed, Rt. Hon. Chief Dr. James Abiodun Faleke has promoted distinguished leadership, sponsoring scholarships for constituents both within and outside the country. He has also empowered hundreds of constituents with various skills.

In his past two years at the 10th National Assembly, the reality is that Rt. Hon. Chief Dr. James Abiodun Faleke is focused on the complete remodeling of the institutions of governance and the liberation of the people not just of Ikeja Federal Constituency but the entire nation through sustained outstanding contributions, dedication, tireless efforts and remarkable quantifiable people-based developmental service, devising new found trajectories of impactful roles and changing his constituents from the state of lack to that of prosperity in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Ali PhD wrote this piece from Ikeja, Lagos.

