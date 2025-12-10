Between Leaders And The Critics

Criticism is a strong term that needs to be reviewed. It’s no longer news that it has been misunderstood and disapproved in various quarters, especially in the political space.

This is the reason critics are seen as enemies by most leaders. Criticism could mean a different thing to various individuals or entities. In whatever perspective it’s being discussed, we can’t possibly deny the fact that the tool has overtime been abused or misinterpreted, as the case may be.

It’s simply the expression of disapproval of someone or something. In the same vein, a critic of a person, policy or system disapproves of them and expresses such view publicly. One who writes reviews and expresses opinions about books, films, music or any art work having considered it carefully can equally be referred to as a critic. Hence, it’s all about expressing a contrary view about something or someone in strong terms.

It remains a matter of flushing out certain thoughts, policies and/or attitudes, or trying to change them. It is to show that things are not as self-evident as one believes.

Thus, criticism ensures that what is accepted as self-evident will no longer be accepted as such. It suffices to say that observance criticism in any society is a matter of making facile gestures or remarks difficult.

Criticisms are veritable recipes in any area of human endeavour. For instance; in steward-client relationship, if the latter has a criticism to tender, it means he or she wants to give feedback on the services being rendered to him/her, thereby creating an opportunity for the former to learn more about the person he is working for and how to convert them into a satisfied client member. Same measure is applicable in a trader customer relationship.

Similarly, in business venture, working or partnering with someone who is patient and able to receive as well as act on criticism signifies that both parties involved can work towards a better or greater outcome. Furthermore, in movie production, criticism enables the producer to know what his audience actually wants.

If one always thinks he is right but doesn’t get feedback from anyone else, he wouldn’t know if he is really doing well. Whether you are selling, servicing, performing, or leading, listening and acting on those honest views or reactions will tell you precisely what is good and what could be done better.

Perhaps, you can use the information to change your performance, exhibition or product, as the case may be. In public service, criticism has the tendency of guiding the public servants away from bad practices, and towards good and acceptable ones. It would enable the said workers to take a step back or have a rethink with a view to making amends or adjustment where need be. The socio-political arena is not left out while discussing the inevitable role of criticism in nation-building.

Undoubtedly, a little constructive criticism from the members of the public such as the civil society groups, the electorate, the religious organizations, or what have you, channelled towards the political office holders can yield the anticipated change in the country or society in question.

Considering the positive impact of constructive criticism, there is no gain reiterating the fact that it is indeed a welcome gesture or required factor toward the socio-economic development of any nation; hence, ought to be sustained. To this end, there is need for us to acknowledge that the language we use in response to criticism is vitally important.

Whenever criticism is tendered by any concerned individual or group, the recipient is expected to try at all cost to avoid getting into an argument. Instead, they should turn the exchange into a discussion on how to resolve the predicament. Such approach would keep the door open for the required change. Also, criticisms are not meant to be taken personally.

Even if one feels he or she is being criticized unfairly, he shouldn’t retaliate with an extreme knee-jerk reaction. Such response will worsen the situation and can even harm the person’s reputation as well.

Therefore, it is essential to always remember to not be offended by someone’s remarks even if you think it is a personal attack. On the other hand; having noted the enormous significance of constructive criticism in nation-building, there is also a compelling need for the critics to be mindful at all times when tendering their criticisms.

They ought to know when to tender the criticism and how it ought to be presented. It’s worthy of note that some critics lack the orientation on when and how to present their criticism. This set of persons invariably tender their contrary opinions as a form of antagonism thereby making the supposed recipient misunderstand the gesture.

More so, critics are meant to comprehend that criticism is expected to be accompanied by the presumed remedy to the anomaly that is being criticized. Most so called critics usually end up raising a cloud of dust in the name of criticism.

Unequivocally, a criticism that is not tendered with a presumed solution to the problem being criticized is simply a mere noise that is intended to cause a pandemonium or controversy rather than addressing the situation at hand.

In view of these assertions, everyone at all levels including political leaders, followers, craftsmen, traders, businessmen, teachers and public servants, as might be the case, is expected to take criticism seriously regardless of the circumstance in order not to abuse the remarkable tool.

Criticism is arguably a veritable device, but required to be deployed reasonably and selflessly without any bias. This is the only way discerning leaders and critics would agree to coexist. Think about it!