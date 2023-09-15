Between INEC and Politicians

Elections come with emotional outbursts especially in Tropical Africa where politicians usually adopt the winner takes all options. In Nigeria, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is not governed by sentiments, last February’s Presidential elections proved this. In the bid to beat foxy politicians out of reckoning, INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, planned to use advanced technology for enhanced effectiveness of the voting exercise.

With biometric machines and card readers, it was going to make it difficult for crooks to wangle their way into power. As we all know, technology is man- made and thus susceptible to failure. On the day of the Presidential and National Assembly elections, everything seemed to be working as expected. Expectations were high that for once, science had won.

Then, the unexpected happened – the machines malfunctioned and INEC was not prepared for that sordid development. Knowing our politicians, they began to read meanings into circumstances that were beyond anyone’s control. The quest for power does bring out the often suppressed beast in man.

In Nigeria, many gladiators have no other means of livelihood outside politics. They strive to win at all costs or the heavens must fall. A peep into the unpredictability of modern day technology may be of help. On January 26, 1986, America wanted to prove to the world that after conquering different frontiers, it was possible to bring space closer to children by sending a teacher out there to tell it all while everyone watched.

The Spacecraft Challenger, an outstanding marvel of modern engineering, had been well prepared for the journey. The best brains, from multi- racial backgrounds, were assembled. Mission Commander of the seven-man team was Francis Scobee. Pilot Mike Smith had on board Ronald McNair, a Laser Researcher, Ellison Onizuka, an Aerospace Engineer and US Army colonel, and Judy Resnik, a Research Scientist.

Christa McAuliffe, a high school Social Studies teacher, was the centre of attraction because she would become the first private citizen in space. Her students were excited and watched it all. There was also Gregory Jarvis, an expert in Liquid Fuel who had served in the US Air Force and retired as a captain.

The space shuttle took off from Cape Canaveral, Florida. Seventy five seconds later, at 1, 997 miles per hour and 10 miles in the air, it exploded in a ball of orange fire that subsequently turned white. All seven died even as pupils of the teacher from Jay Green, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Centre Officer, who oversaw the first part of the tragic flight, was devastated.

“We saw nothing abnormal, no evidence that anything abnormal took place with the vehicle. Communication with the Challenger was unimpaired. Then everything just stopped,” he said. That is technology for you. It should not therefore shock anyone that INEC machines malfunctioned just at the time when National Assembly election results had been uploaded without any hitch.

Mahmood is a Professor of History and would have loved to have been able to do it right, but unfortunately science failed him. It is absurd to allude that Mahmood worked for President Bola Tinubu’s victory. Was it not the same All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate who was beaten beyond redemption in Lagos by the upstart Labour Party?

INEC should be decorated instead of pilloried for being bold enough to announce that Jagaban lost his beloved Eko! Critics are not looking beyond their noses. Another APC superman, Abdullahi Ganduje, was knocked out in Kano by the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The former governor and Tinubu struck a political balance that it was unthinkable to lose such key states of Lagos and Kano during the presidential elections. The NNPP flag bearer, Rabiu Kwankwaso, did not cry buckets when his adopted son, Abba Yusuf, floored Ganduje’s deputy, Yusuf Gawuna, to win the Kano gubernatorial elections.

It is an open secret that Kwankwaso dined with the APC after the elections and was positioning himself for ministerial accommodation. The Labour Party (LP) had put up a good fight. Peter Obi surprised even himself by reshaping the political landscape. A man considered ‘structureless’ by his opponents won the hearts of many when he crushed others in Lagos, dealt with the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) in Delta and pocketed Plateau State, up North.

While Labour supporters crucified Mahmood, INEC came to their rescue in Abia. Governor Okezie Ikpeazu watched as results from Obingwa were delayed. It was a rough battle for Alex Otti, representing LP and Okey Ahiwe of the PDP. It is interesting that after assuming office as governor, Otti hired Lateef Fagbemi to defend him in court.

Incidentally this is the Fagbemi that was profiled by many as an ‘APC lawyer’. PDP should be celebrating, not castigating Mahmoud. In Adamawa State, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Audu Yunusa-Ari, declared Aisha Binani Dahiru, of the APC as the governor-elect.

However, his employers, INEC, would have none of it. For flouting electoral guidelines, INEC prayed the law to take its course. Ah- madu Finitir of the PDP was returned as governor. Politicians are our problem. It was free and fair when Kwankwaso and his party won in Kano.

It was lawful for Obi to dominate Anambra. It sounded perfect that Atiku reclaimed Adamawa. INEC performed optimally when Tinubu was humiliated in Lagos. Of the major presidential candidates, only Tinubu failed to secure his state. INEC played fair. I love listening to Senator Adams Oshiomhole, a former governor of Edo State and former APC National Chairman.

His Freudian slip tells the story of our politicians. Jesus Christ did good by turning water into wine when wedding guests lacked enough to drink. He fed the multitude. Nigerian politicians can turn Umaru to Amara just to deceive the electorate. You may find Tamuno bearing Tomori, in order to be politically correct.

When it favours politicians, they do not ridicule INEC. When they go out at night to share bags of rice and distribute wads of scarce dollar bills, it is good business. I am yet to see Mahmoud giving out money to voters to favour a particular candidate.

Party thugs and chieftains know themselves. They wine and dine together. No one loves to lose. The pain of rigging is heartbreaking. INEC registered all the political parties and consequently there cannot be a favourite party. If there was, Labour would not have battered Tinubu in Lagos.

PDP would have lost in Adamawa and Abia was up for grabs. Thanks to INEC, emotions took a back stage and victory went round. Although Mahmood, a First Class graduate of History, did not quite hit it again during this year’s elections, but even then, he did not drop beyond a Second Class Upper – clearly leaving him a leeway for improvement.