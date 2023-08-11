Between Falcons And Eagles

T hose who preach gender sensitivity apparently are fast asleep in matters concerning the Super Falcons who continue to soar high above their male counterparts, the Super Eagles, in global and continental soccer championships. Although the Falcons are out of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, holding simultaneously in Australia and New Zealand, they did so losing gallantly after taking the European champions, England to a penalty shootout in the Round of 16.

Incidentally, they made it to the second round without losing a match in the first round. It is also the third time the team will get this far. Their male counterparts have also qualified for the second round of the World Cup thrice. However, the women still have an edge, having advanced to the quarter finals once. On the other hand, the men have not progressed beyond the second round mark and never emerged from the first round without losing a game. At USA’94, the Super Eagles lost to Argentina.

At France 98, they were beaten by Paraguay and Argentina secured victories at both Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018. While the Falcons have performed better, sadly it is the Eagles that have been rewarded. It sounds like the usual ‘monkey dey work baboon dey chop’ slogan. When the men won the first of their three African Nations Cup trophies, in 1980, President Shehu Shagari honoured them with houses, cars and national awards. Winning the African Nations Cup in 1994 made the Eagles landlords.

Delay from the Sani Abacha years, all through the Ernest Shonekan, Abdusalami Abubakar, Olusegun Obasanjo, Shehu Yar’Adua to the Goodluck Jonathan era did not stop Muhammadu Buhari from fulfilling the promise. On the other hand, the Falcons are 13- time African champions. The women have taken part in all continental championships since its inception in 1998. They have played in all FIFA Women’s World Cup Finals since the inaugural one in 1991.

Once, after winning the African Women’s Championships, players and officials were abandoned in an Abuja hotel. The Super Eagles have not taken part in the African Nations Cup more than six times consecutively. Their male counterparts have not played in four consecutive World Cups. They have never qualified for a Mundial quarter finals. And in spite of this, the Nigerian government still gives them five-star treatment. The Super Eagles only won an All Africa Games gold when Nigeria hosted in 1973.

They lost in the finals to Algeria at Algiers 1978. Falcons won All Africa Games gold at Abuja 2003 and won gold again at Algiers 2007. Two gold medals to one, makes their male counterparts inferior in terms of performance. Cameroon won their first three African Nations Cup trophies humiliating Nigeria in the grand finale. It began at Cote d’Ivoire ’84, continued at Maroc’88 and stretched to Ghana/ Nigeria 2000. It was a national heartbreak when the Indomitable Lions won in Lagos.

Then Eagles captain, Sunday Oliseh, broke down in tears. The Super Falcons have excised the demon. Four times they have shamed the Indomitable Lionesses. In 1991, when champions were determined through home and away results, Nigeria gave Cameroon a 4-0 drubbing in Yaoundé to win 6-0 aggregate. At South Africa 2004, the Lionesses were devoured 5-0. Ten years later in Namibia, Falcons triumphed 2-0.

To pay Cameroon back for the Super Eagles loss at home in 2000, the women won the African Women’s Championships in Yaoundé in 2016. Victory was achieved in the presence of a teary eyed Cameroon President, Paul Biya. The Eagles do not have the fighting spirit of the Super Falcons. Both teams had their best World Cup results in the United States. In 1994, Nigeria was a few minutes away from the quarter finals. Italy had the last laugh coming from behind to win 2-1.

The Falcons were three goals down in the first 35 minutes against Brazil in the quarter finals of USA ’99. The trio of Prisca Emeafu, Nkiru Okosieme and Nkechi Egbe powered them to a 3-3 leveller in regulation time. Patience Avre’s red card favoured the South Americans as they relied on Sisi’s ‘Golden Goal’ in the 104th minute to win 4-3. It was the first time the rule was applied in the competition. Statistics and records put the Falcons high above the Eagles.

We call on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to, as a matter of urgency place our women on the same match allowance and bonus level as the men. It happened in the United States where the women have done better than the men. It should also be replicated here because Falcons have an edge over the Eagles. Soccer must be gender sensitive in Nigeria. The incoming Minister of Women’s Affairs has her job defined here.

Nigerians have watched the Super Falcons without having their hearts in their mouths. We are so proud of these players. They deserve more than the Eagles who are not even ‘super’ anymore.