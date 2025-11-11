Between EFCC and NDDC: Strategic Alliance for Niger Delta

The mandate of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is to facilitate the rapid and sustainable development of the Niger Delta region, while that of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is to investigate financial crimes and put corrupt practices in check. Given their different roles, the idea of an alliance between the two organisations may seem far-fetched. However, with the NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, and the EFCC Executive Chairman, Mr. Olanikpekun Olukoyede, it is not just an idea; it is a reality.

The unique collaboration between the NDDC and the EFCC has given rise to the Renewed Hope Multi-Purpose Training Centre, unveiled recently at Otuokpoti Community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

According to the NDDC Managing Director, the vast training complex was executed with funds recovered on behalf of the Commission by the EFCC. Ogbuku explained that the Bayelsa training centre was funded through the money recovered by the EFCC and executed under a signed performance bond, ensuring transparency and impact.

He noted that the facility represented one of several such centres being constructed in Delta and Rivers states. He said: “We have similar facilities currently under construction in Odi, Bayelsa State, while the ones in Delta State are being built in Patani and Ozorro and another two in Rivers State.” He observed that the Multi-Purpose Training Centre, which was completed in record time, was a partnership between the EFCC and the NDDC, as the anti-crime agency had recovered the funds that facilitated the project’s execution.

Ogbuku observed that the facility, which could accommodate 1,000 persons, represented a significant step toward empowering local communities through skills development and inclusive growth. The training centre’s components, which include a school, hospital, cafeteria, police post, and recreational centre, are all designed to support training, healthcare, and emergency accommodation within a single integrated complex.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the EFCC Chairman assured the NDDC of the release of more recovered funds in the coming weeks. Olukoyede described the NDDC as a “renewed and transformed government agency.” He assured that the EFCC would do everything to recover all outstanding statutory contributions due to the NDDC from oil companies.

Without a doubt, the Niger Delta region is confronted with ecological and environmental challenges that should, perforce, attract significant funds from the Federal Government and the oil companies operating in the region

He noted: “We have made several recoveries on behalf of the NDDC, and we will not relent in this direction. We are encouraged by the fact that the NDDC is making the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government a reality in the Niger Delta region.” Olukoyede commended the NDDC for its institutional and policy reforms, declaring that the people of the Niger Delta will have every reason to celebrate the current leadership of the Commission.

He described the NDDC as a beacon of good governance under President Bola Tinubu. He noted: “The Niger Delta is the goose that lays the golden egg and should not be denied the benefits of that golden egg. On our part at the EFCC, we must do everything within our power to ensure that the three per cent statutory contribution due to the NDDC is recovered and handed over to the Commission. We are going to continue supporting you.”

He said further: “Under this President, NDDC is working; good governance is being delivered. It is my delight to be part of this transformational agenda. The Renewed Hope Agenda is no longer a slogan—it is a reality. For the first time, people are identifying with what NDDC is doing.” O l u k o y e d e commended the NDDC, saying the Commission has refined its processes to uphold the principles of probity. This aligns with the agency’s head’s emphasis on upholding transparency and accountability in the country’s affairs.

The Chairman of the anti-crime agency confessed that his perspective on the NDDC was turned around in 2024, when the NDDC management, led by Ogbuku, paid him a courtesy visit at the EFCC’s headquarters in Abuja. Olukoyede stated that he was impressed by the Commission’s “Rewind to Rebirth” initiative. He declared: “The five minutes of interaction with the MD left me with a different perception of the NDDC.

Maybe, we will begin to see an NDDC that is a symbol of pride, accountability, transparency and able to deliver on its mandate. “From his presentation, you can see that he is ready to bring a change, and that is the exact thing that we stand for in EFCC.” Assuring that the EFCC would continue to assist the NDDC to achieve its mandate, he said: “We have been working with you to make recoveries; we will continue to do more.

“The collaboration is something we need to take to the next level, and with what you have put on the table I think we are ready to work with you to strengthen your systems and processes and to take the NDDC to the next level.” In his remarks, the Minister of Niger Delta Development, Engr. Abubakar Momoh, praised the NDDC Board and Management for their unity of purpose and commitment to service delivery, stating that the level of harmony and stability within the Commission is unprecedented.

He declared: “What we are witnessing here today has never happened in the history of the NDDC. Since I assumed office as Minister, I have not been called upon to settle any crisis within the Commission. This is a testament to the teamwork between the Board and Management.” Also speaking, the Chairman of the NDDC Governing Board, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, emphasised the human capital development focus of the two projects commissioned, noting that reforming the NDDC is an ongoing but rewarding process.