Between ‘Concrete’ Development And Real Development

It is an arguable point between supporters of Nigerian political rulers of what constitute societal progress and advancement of human civilization. In Nigeria, this argument has been a sore point of disagreement between the various supporters of those rulers.

Some of them hold that what constitute a measurement of societal progress and human civilisation is the stage of social infrastructure such as the network of roads that crisscross the state or country, the skyscrapers dotting cities’ landscapes, the stadia, the universities and such other monumental edifices that the eyes can see and reckon with.

For the other supporters, though negligible believe what constitute progress and real development are the basic necessities of human life such as the amount and quality of health care, the amount and standard of education and the system that delivers it, the standard of housing, the standard of moral rectitude and the social norms that convey them and most especially the justice and law and order system that prevails.

The measure of real development in any society therefore are the system of law and order, the standard of the educational, healthcare, transport and communication system that govern the society.

I have listened to the supporters of the rulers that argue that social and economic development in any society consist of those ‘concrete’ development such as the network of roads, the eye-popping gigantic buildings, airports, stadia, universities, courts, and palatial offices and palaces of the rulers.

Most Nigerian rulers and their supporters belong in this category and anything o u t s i d e these types of development are no ‘concrete’ developments.

Most of them argue that what the eyes do not see and behold as ‘wonders’ of civilisation cannot be said to be ‘concrete’ development and therefore no real development.

For these categories of rulers, they embark on prestige projects and sometimes white-elephant projects that have no real value or possess societal impact on the socio-economic development of the country or state.

For this reason, majority of this class of rulers’ key projects consist of the palatial palaces, resorts, stadia, ‘flyover’ bridges, universities, airports, and for the ruler’s personal comfort, fleet of exotic cars and limousines, yachts and guest houses, and to catch their fun, they junket world capitals and fun spots allegedly in search of foreign investment.

In majority of African states, it is these types of development that these rulers engage their country in and expend humugous resources on. Post-colonial Africa witnessed an era of ‘concrete’ development.

Before independence, the colonialists concentrated their developmental efforts on their respective colonies’ social infrastructure that promote the economic exploitation of the colonies’ economic resources for the enjoyment of the colonialists’ metropolitan economy. For that reason the colonies witnessed rapid development of seaports, railway system that traverse Nigeria’s economic centres to the seaports.

So, as far back as 1919, barely five years after the creation of Nigeria the rail lines from Port Harcourt, a city developed at the eastern coast and named after Lord Harcourt, the British Secretary of State for Colonies was commenced and constructed to terminate at the farthest town of Maiduguri.

The western rail corridor was started from Lagos, the western port up to Kano to service the groundnut, hides and skins, and other agricultural products from that corridor for exports.

Since the construction of these key infrastructure, nothing in terms of real development has been added and they collapsed during the long period of military interregnum until President Obasanjo tried to resuscitate the western rail corridor between 1999 and 2007.

As at independence, Nigeria had these airports (Lagos, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Kano, Benin, Ibadan and Kaduna) but since 1976, the military autocrats that created and ruled fiefdoms to service their prebendal cravings established airports in towns that cannot economically sustain air transportation.

In this wise, Katsina, Maiduguri, Jos, Minna, Ilorin, Yola, Makurdi, Abakaliki, Asaba, Gombe, Owerri, Awka, Sokoto, etc.) have airports and most of them are economically moribund.

At the end of Nigeria-Biafra War, Nigeria was the toast of western neocolonialists who turned the country into dumping ground for their goods and services.

Between 1970 and 1975 when General Gowon was overthrown, he had commissioned European construction companies which built the Lagos Bridges in a bid to solve the transportation difficulties arising from traffic jams on Lagos roads and bridges. The Lagos ‘flyovers’ as these bridges were called became symbols of modernity.

General Gowon trained as military officer in London did not see such ‘flyovers’ in London metropolis as solution to transportation problem. Rather, there were surface and underground railway system which was veritable transportation system that made means of transportation easy for British populace, high and low.

If Nigeria’s railway system had been well-developed to connect Gowon’s twelve states and subsequent Murtala-Mohammed’s 19 states, Nigerian transportation system would not have become the present chaotic mess and petrol would not have become the pivot driving the economic and social development of Nigeria.

Every administration creates universities as prestige projects. In many states, some poor state governments rush to establish universities but the primary and secondary schools are in shambles.

In such states, the basic needs of the people are good and functional health and educational system, electrification of every part of the state, good network of roads, potable pipe-borne water and justice delivery system that function effectively but some of these states choose prestige projects such as airport and stadia development.

Choosing this developmental trajectory is clearly misplaced priorities that hurt and damage such states. It is to be hoped that Nigerian rulers should eschew the lure of grandiose, prestige and white elephant projects because such projects impoverish the people and render such state economically incoherent and dysfunctional.

