Betty Akeredolu: Pours Out Her Hearts in Sorrow

To find true love is one of most rare opportunities in life. Finding true love is so rare that, sometimes, those who have it may not notice they have it. That is why deep thinkers have always adviced to ‘share and cherish every passing moment with a loved one in happiness’ and not waste time holding grudges or hate. The recent passing of former Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, CON, SAN put the state and the entire nation into mourning. The death of the former governor, who was also former president of the Nigerian Bar Association, did not just change the entire political setting of the Sunshine State, it also marked the ending of a true love journey he shared with his wife and the state’s First Lady, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu.

While many friends, political colleagues and family members may be lost in their grief on how their lives might change be- cause of the King’s death, Betty Akeredolu is nursing a broken heart having lost the love of her life of 37 years. Their love has always been counted among inspiring love stories that shows that age is just a number when it is true love. Breaking her silence after the news of her husband’s death was made public, Betty Anyanwu- Akeredolu penned down a heart- rending tribute. She wrote, “I was 25, Akeredolu 22 when we met. I met my husband in Enugu.

He was a youth corps member then in Enugu State. I was also posted to Enugu. So, a friend of mine visited me and she came along with her boyfriend, who also came along with my husband. That was how we met and it was love at first sight. I think people frown at love at first sight but it worked for us. “I fell in love with his broad shoulders. Then he was really looking very cute. I can still remember what he was wearing that day – a red shirt, long sleeves and jeans trousers. “That was 37 years ago. He couldn’t even take me out because he didn’t have money as a youth corps member. It was quite magnetic and that was it.

“There is a three-year age difference between us. I am older than him anyway. I was like 25 then while he was 22. It was love that really endured. I had graduated and in my place (Owerri). When a girl graduates from the University, suitors come from left, right and centre. “And your parents would expect you to go for a made man with everything but I have always known that there was no way I could have married a self- made man. I will better build a home from the scratch with you because I want to have a say in my home”.

Ondo politicians may have lost a political godfather; his politician friends may have lost their connection to government but Betty has lost a man she built a home with from the scratch. A man, whom at first sight never looked like a quarter of what his future holds. A man she walked the whole nine miles with to get to the level where they were. A man, whose memories of their time together would come to be her consolation forever. Just like the late Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu was born 21 July, 1956, Betty Anyanwu- Akeredolu was born 20 July 1953. She is a Nigerian aquaculturist, who was the first lady of Ondo State in Nigeria from 2017 to 2023.

She is a feminist and gender activist. She was married to former governor of Ondo State Rotimi Akeredolu. She is the founder of the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria, and a survivor of breast cancer.