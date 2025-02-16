Betty Akeredolu Applauds Return Of Ondo First Lady

Share

Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, the widow of the late former Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has expressed delight over the return of Mrs Oluwaseun Esther Aiyedatiwa, wife of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to the Government House in Akure.

Anyanwu-Akeredolu described the development as a significant victory for the women of Ondo State, who she said had been sidelined in governance.

She noted that the return of the First Lady would revive the Office of the First Lady, ensuring that issues affecting women receive the attention they deserve.

“Good news! Good for the women of Ondo State. Women of Ondo State had been sidelined in the scheme of things.

“Nobody was doing the pillow talk for them. The Office of the First Lady will come alive again. Happy for them!” she stated.

New Telegraph hpad earlier reported that Mrs. Aiyedatiwa returned to the Government House in Alagbaka, Akure, on Saturday, marking her first appearance in months.

Her return comes just ahead of her husband’s February 24 inauguration as the substantive governor of Ondo State.

The First Lady reportedly walked into the Government House chapel during the wedding ceremony of the governor’s niece, signaling her official return to public engagements.

The return of Mrs. Aiyedatiwa is expected to strengthen advocacy for women in governance, rekindle support for gender-related initiatives, and revitalize programs under the Office of the First Lady, which had been dormant in recent months.

