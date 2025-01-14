Share

In a dramatic turn of events, Betty Akeredolu, widow of the late Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, has accused the current governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, of celebrating her husband’s death.

Taking to her verified X handle, Betty Akeredolu alleged that Governor Aiyedatiwa and his supporters expressed joy following her husband’s passing, describing him as “An evil person.”

She claimed the governor’s decision to cancel his 60th birthday celebration due to the recent death of Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Tayo Oluwatuyi, was hypocritical and indicative of his lack of sensitivity toward her late husband.

She wrote, “Aketi passed, Lucky declared, ‘Eku ORIRE’ (congratulations!).

“There was joy in his camp! Talk of an evil person, do you need to look far?” Betty wrote in her post.

Her allegations have plunged the state’s political arena into controversy and sparked outrage on social media, with many users criticizing her statements as unwarranted.

While some questioned the validity of her claims, others highlighted past controversies involving Betty and her decision to plan a 70th birthday celebration while her late husband was critically ill.

The ongoing feud between Betty Akeredolu and Governor Aiyedatiwa has reignited debates over political decorum in Ondo State.

With both sides refusing to back down, the public is closely monitoring developments as tensions continue to escalate.

