Betting Tips For EPL Matches This Weekend

The English Premier League Gameweek 11 will start with a clash between Tottenham and Manchester United on Saturday and end with another heavyweight match between Manchester City and Liverpool.

Below are betting tips and predictions for all EPL matches this weekend. If you are looking for the predictions and tips on English Premier League games this weekend, New Telegraph has suggestions for you.

1. Tottenham Vs Manchester United: Both teams have scored in 7 out of 10 Man Utd games this season. They have scored in their last 6 games.

There have been over 2.5 goals in 7 out of 10 Man Utd games this season – the highest percentage of over 2.5 goals games in the league. Prediction: Both teams to score/ Over 2.5 goals

2. West Ham Vs Burnley: West Ham have conceded in their last 7 games. There have been over 2.5 goals in 7 out of 10 West Ham games this season – the highest percentage of over 2.5 goals games in the league.

However, they are currently in good form. while Burnley has been struggling. Prediction: Home Win/ Both Teams To Score

3. Everton Vs Fulham: Everton have conceded in their last 6 games, while they are currently playing good football and could win. Fulham has also scored in most of its matches this season. Tips: Both teams to score/ Home to win

4. Sunderland Vs Arsenal: Arsenal have only conceded 3 matches in 10 PL games this season and have scored in their last 7 games. They have won 5 games in a row. Arsenal are also 7 games since a loss – the best unbeaten run in the league. Tip: Away To Win

5. Chelsea Vs Wolves: Chelsea have scored in their last 9 games. There have been over 2.5 goals in 7 out of 10 Chelsea games this season – the highest percentage of over 2.5 goals games in the league. Wolves have not kept a clean sheet this season. They have not won this season in 10 games. Prediction: Home Win

6. Aston Villa Vs Bournemouth: Bournemouth have scored in most of their games this season. Prediction: Both Teams to Score

7. Nottingham Forest Vs Leeds: Leeds have conceded in their last 7 games. Nottingham Forest have not kept a clean sheet this season. There have been 9 games since a win. Tips: Home Win or Draw

8. Brentford Vs Newcastle: Newcastle have scored in their last 5 games. Predictions: Both Teams to Score/ Away Win Either Half

9. Crystal Palace Vs Brighton: Both teams have scored in 8 out of 10 games this season – the highest percentage of BTTS games in the league. They have scored in their last 8 games.

There have been over 2.5 goals in 7 out of 10 Brighton games this season – the highest percentage of over 2.5 goals games in the league. Tips: Both Teams to Score/ Home to Win Either Half

10. Manchester City Vs Liverpool: Both teams have scored in 7 out of 10. They have scored in all games this season. There have been over 2.5 goals in 7 out of 10 Liverpool games this season – the highest percentage of over 2.5 goals games in the league. Prediction: Both teams to score/ Over 2.5

DISCLAIMER: THESE ARE FORECASTS AND PREDICTIONS. WE ARE NOT LIABLE FOR ANY LOSS(ES) INCURRED BASED ON BETS PLACED FOLLOWING THE FORECASTS.