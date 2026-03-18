Betting Tips For EPL Matches This Weekend GW 31

The English Premier League (EPL) Gameweek 31 will start with a clash between Bournemouth and Manchester United on Friday, March 20, 2026 and end with a heavyweight clash between Tottenham and Nottingham Forest on Sunday, March 22, 2026.

If you are looking for betting tips and predictions on English Premier League (EPL) games this weekend, New Telegraph has suggestions for you.

1. Bournemouth Vs Manchester United

Bournemouth is set to host Manchester United at Vitality Stadium on March 20, 2026, GMT. They are currently positioned 10th in the standings with 41 points, and will face off against Manchester United, currently sitting 3rd with 54 points.

Bournemouth has shown inconsistency with 5 draws in their last 6 matches across all leagues, while Manchester United has also struggled on the road with 3 draws in their last 6 away games.

In their head-to-head history, Bournemouth has lost 9 out of their last 17 matches against Manchester United. The encounter promises to be a test of Bournemouth’s resilience against Manchester United’s away form. Prediction: BTTS/ Away Win

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2. Brighton Vs Liverpool

Brighton hosts Liverpool at the Amex this Saturday. Sitting 12th in the standings with 40 points, Brighton will take on Liverpool, who hold the 5th spot with 49 points.

In their goal-scoring history, Brighton has managed to score 2+ goals in 60% of their last 10 matches against Liverpool, while over 2.5 goals have been observed in 6 of Liverpool’s last 10 away matches in the Premier League.

The matchup between Brighton and Liverpool promises to be an intriguing battle as both teams seek to secure points. Prediction: BTTS

3. Fulham VS Burnley

Fulham are currently 11th in the standings with 41 points, and they will face off against Burnley, who are in 19th place with 20 points.

Fulham has demonstrated strength at home with a 53% win rate in the Premier League, while Burnley has faced challenges with 3 losses in their recent 6 matches in the league.

Looking at their head-to-head history, Fulham has lost 50% of their last 6 encounters against Burnley. Prediction: Home Win

4. Everton Vs Chelsea

Everton will host Chelsea at the Hill Dickinson stadium on Saturday 21st march, 2026.

Both Everton and Chelsea have had mixed results recently, with Everton experiencing a 50% loss rate in their last 6 Premier League matches, while Chelsea boasts a 50% win rate in their last 6 away games in the league.

In their head-to-head matches, Everton has suffered 3 defeats in their last 6 encounters in the Premier League against Chelsea. Prediction: Away Win or Draw

5. Leeds United Vs Brentford

Leeds United are set to host Brentford in a Premier League fixture at Elland Road on Saturday, March 21, 2026. In their previous head-to-head matchups, Leeds United has recorded 4 draws in their last 6 encounters against Brentford in all leagues.

Also, statistics indicate that Leeds United has seen under 2.5 goals scored in 7 of their last 10 matches against Brentford, with under 2.5 goals occurring in 60% of Brentford’s last 10 games. Over 2.5 Goals

6. Newcastle United Vs Sunderland

Newcastle United hosts the return leg of the Tyne-Wear Derby at the Saint James Park on Sunday, March 22, 2026. Sunderland won the reverse fixture by a lone goal courtesy of Nick Woltemade’s own goal.

Newcastle United, currently placed 9th with 42 points, will face off against Sunderland, situated 13th with 40 points. Newcastle United has encountered mixed fortunes with a 50% loss rate in their last 6 home matches, while Sunderland has suffered 3 losses in their recent 6 games across all leagues. The Tyne-Wear derby between Newcastle United and Sunderland is expected to be a closely contested affair as both teams vie for crucial points. Prediction Home Win or Draw 7. Aston Villa Vs West Ham Aston Villa will host West Ham in a Premier League clash at Villa Park on Sunday, March 22, 2026, GMT. Aston Villa, positioned 4th with 51 points, will take on West Ham, currently in the 18th spot with 29 points. Will Aston Villa capitalise on their home advantage and extend their lead in the standings, or can West Ham pull off an upset on the road? Prediction: Aston Villa to win with a probability of 65%. Prediction: Home Win 8. Tottenham Hotspurs Vs West Ham Tottenham, placed 16th with 30 points, will encounter Nottingham Forest, trailing closely behind in 17th with 29 points. Tottenham has struggled at home, experiencing losses in 60% of their matches this season in the Premier League, while Nottingham has endured 15 losses out of their 30 games this season. The upcoming clash between Tottenham and Nottingham Forest is significant for both teams as they aim to improve their league positions. Predictions: Home Win, Over 2.5