Betting Tips For EPL Matches This Weekend GW 28

The English Premier League (EPL) Gameweek 28 will start with a clash between Wolves and Aston Villa on Friday, February 27, 2026 and end with a heavyweight clash between Arsenal and Chelsea on Sunday, March 1, 2026.

If you are looking for betting tips and predictions on English Premier League (EPL) games this weekend, New Telegraph has suggestions for you.

1. Wolves Vs Aston Villa

Wolverhampton will face Aston Villa in a Premier League clash at Molineux Stadium. The home side, Wolverhampton, sits at the bottom of the standings with 10 points, while Aston Villa is in 3rd place with 51 points.

Wolverhampton has struggled at home, losing 10 out of 14 matches, while Aston Villa boasts a 56% win rate in the Premier League. In their recent head-to-head encounters, Wolverhampton has lost 3 out of the last 6 matches against Aston Villa across all leagues. Prediction: Away Win

2. Bournemouth Vs Sunderland

Bournemouth is set to take on Sunderland in a Premier League showdown at Vitality Stadium. Bournemouth currently occupy the 8th position in the standings with 38 points, while Sunderland sits 12th with 36 points. Both teams will be looking to secure a crucial victory to improve their league positions. Prediction: Over 1.5 Goals

3. Burnley Vs Brentford

The hosts, Burnley, find themselves in the 19th position in the standings with 19 points, while Brentford holds the 7th spot with 40 points. Burnley has suffered 3 losses in their last 6 home matches, whereas Brentford has been impressive with 5 wins in their last 6 away matches. Prediction: Away Win, First Half draw

4. Liverpool Vs West Ham

Liverpool currently occupies the 6th spot in the standings with 45 points, while West Ham trails in the 18th position with 25 points. Liverpool has been strong at home this season, securing 7 wins out of 13 matches, whereas West Ham has struggled, facing a 52% loss rate in the Premier League. Prediction: Home Win

5. Newcastle United Vs Everton

Newcastle United will take on Everton in a Premier League clash at St. James’ Park. The home side, Newcastle United, currently sits in the 11th position in the standings with 36 points, closely followed by Everton in 9th place with 37 points. Prediction: Home Win or Draw

6. Leeds United Vs Manchester City

Leeds United has been involved in draws in 67% of their last 6 matches, whereas Manchester City has notched 4 wins in their recent 5 league outings. In head-to-head statistics, Leeds United has struggled, losing 83% of their last 6 encounters against Manchester City in the Premier League. Prediction: Over 2.5 Goals

7. Manchester United Vs Crystal Palace

Manchester United is positioned 4th in the standings with 48 points, while Crystal Palace trails in the 13th spot with 35 points. Manchester United has shown strength at home with 4 wins in their last 6 Premier League matches, whereas Crystal Palace has struggled on the road.

In historical head-to-head encounters in the Premier League, Manchester United has dominated with a 56% win rate against Crystal Palace. With the home advantage and a favourable track record against their opponents, Manchester United will aim to secure a victory in this match. Prediction: Home Win/ Over 1.5 Goals

8. Brighton vs Nottingham Forest

Brighton currently sits in the 14th position with 34 points, while Nottingham Forest trails in 17th place with 27 points. Brighton has experienced 3 losses in their last 6 Premier League outings, whereas Nottingham Forest has struggled with a 54% loss rate on their travels in the league.

With both teams aiming to secure points to improve their positions in the league, this match is anticipated to be a closely contested battle. Prediction: Brighton Win or Draw

9. Fulham Vs Tottenham

Fulham and Tottenham are set to clash in a Premier League fixture at Craven Cottage. Fulham holds the 10th position with 37 points, while Tottenham trails in 16th place with 29 points.

Looking at their head-to-head matchups, Fulham has emerged victorious in 3 out of their last 6 encounters against Tottenham, indicating a competitive rivalry between the two teams. With both sides eager to secure a crucial win, this match promises to be a closely contested affair. Prediction: Over 2.5 Goals, BTTS

10. Arsenal Vs Chelsea

Arsenal leads the standings in 1st place with 61 points, while Chelsea follows closely behind in 5th place with 45 points. Arsenal has been dominant at home, securing wins in 67% of their last 6 matches, while Chelsea has displayed strong form with 4 wins in their recent 6 league outings.

In past Premier League encounters, Arsenal and Chelsea have each emerged victorious in 50% of their last 6 head-to-head matches, highlighting the competitive nature of their rivalry. With both teams vying for important points, this match is expected to be closely contested. Prediction: Home Win or Draw