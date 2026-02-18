Betting Tips For EPL Matches This Weekend GW 27

The English Premier League (EPL) Gameweek 27 will start with a clash between Aston Villa and Leeds on Saturday, February 21, 2026 and end with a heavyweight clash between Everton and Manchester United on Monday, February 23, 2026.

If you are looking for betting tips and predictions on English Premier League (EPL) games this weekend, New Telegraph has suggestions for you.

1. Aston Villa Vs Leeds United

Aston Villa currently sits 3rd in the standings with 50 points, while Leeds United is positioned 15th with 30 points. Aston Villa boasts 4 wins in their last 6 home matches in the Premier League, whereas Leeds United has suffered 7 losses in 13 away matches in the league.

This match is set to be an intriguing battle between two sides with contrasting recent home and away form. Prediction: Over 2.5/ Aston Villa

2. Chelsea Vs Burnley

Chelsea will host Burnley at Stamford Bridge this Saturday. With the Blues placed 5th in the standings with 44 points, and Burnley positioned 19th with 18 points, the match holds significance for both teams seeking to secure points.

In the head-to-head encounters, Chelsea has emerged victorious in 13 of their last 20 matches against Burnley, showcasing a historical dominance over their opponents. Prediction: Home Wins

3. Brentford Vs Brighton

Brentford is set to face Brighton at the Gtech Community Stadium in the Premier League on February 21, 2026, GMT. Positioned 7th in the standings with 40 points, Brentford will look to extend its solid home form, having secured 7 wins in 13 home matches this season.

On the other hand, Brighton, placed 14th with 31 points, will aim to bounce back from recent setbacks, including 3 losses in their last 6 Premier League matches. Prediction: Over 1.5

4. West Ham Vs Bournemouth

West Ham will take on Bournemouth at London Stadium in the Premier League on February 21, 2026, GMT. Positioned 18th in the standings with 24 points, West Ham will aim to improve their form, having suffered 14 losses in 26 league matches so far.

On the other hand, Bournemouth sits 9th with 37 points, showcasing a more stable performance with 3 draws in their last 6 matches. Prediction: Over 2.5 Goals

5. Manchester City Vs Newcastle United

Manchester City is scheduled to clash with Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on February 21, 2026, GMT. With Manchester City occupying the 2nd position in the standings with 53 points and Newcastle United standing 10th with 36 points, this encounter holds significance for both teams in their pursuit of securing valuable points.

Manchester City boasts an impressive 77 per cent home win rate in the Premier League, highlighting their dominance at Etihad Stadium. On the other hand, Newcastle United has suffered losses in 50 per cent of their last 6 league matches, indicating a challenging run of form for the visiting team. Prediction: Over 2.5/ BTTS

6. Sunderland Vs Fulham

Sunderland and Fulham are set to meet at the Stadium of Light in the Premier League this weekend. Sunderland are 11th in the standings with 36 points, and Fulham follows closely in 12th with 34 points.

Sunderland has faced challenges recently, registering 3 losses in their last 6 matches across all leagues. Meanwhile, Fulham has struggled in away matches, suffering 3 losses in their previous 6 Premier League away fixtures, emphasising the difficulty of playing on the road for the visiting team. Prediction: BTTS/ Home Win

7. Nottingham Forest Vs Liverpool

Nottingham Forest, positioned 17th with 27 points, will face off against Liverpool, placed 6th with 42 points, in search of a positive result in the league.

Nottingham Forest has shown resilience with a 50 per cent draw rate in their last 6 home matches, highlighting their ability to secure points at home. On the other hand, Liverpool boasts an impressive record of 20 wins in 37 matches, showcasing their quality and consistency in the league. Prediction: Anybody wins

8. Crystal Palace Vs Wolves

Crystal Palace have won 11 of their last 18 matches against Wolverhampton. They have won 1 of their last 3 matches. Wolverhampton Wanderers enter this match with strong defensive discipline and effective counterattacking ability, allowing them to compete well against balanced opponents. Their midfield work rate helps control key areas and disrupt the attacking flow. Prediction: Home Win

9. Tottenham Vs Arsenal

Arsenal have won five of their last six Premier League matches against Tottenham. They have won two of their last three matches in this competition. Tottenham and Arsenal have drawn five of their last 23 matches. Both teams have drawn one of their last three matches. Prediction: Away Win/BTTS

10. Everton Vs Manchester United

Everton is currently 8th in the standings with 37 points, and will take on Manchester United, positioned 4th with 45 points, in a significant league match. In their historical head-to-head clashes, Everton has faced challenges, losing 33 matches out of 55 against Manchester United this season.

The upcoming game is expected to be a closely contested affair as both teams aim to secure a crucial victory in the league standings. Prediction: BTTS