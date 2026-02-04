Betting Tips For EPL Matches This Weekend GW 25

The English Premier League (EPL) Gameweek 25 starts with a clash between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest on Friday, February 6, 2026 and ends with a heavyweight clash between Liverpool and Manchester City on Sunday, February 8, 2026.

If you are looking for betting tips and predictions on English Premier League (EPL) games this weekend, New Telegraph has suggestions for you.

1. Leeds United Vs Nottingham Forest

Leeds United will face Nottingham Forest in a Premier League match at Elland Road. Both teams are neck and neck in the standings, with both Leeds United and Nottingham Forest sitting in the 16th and 17th positions, respectively, each with 26 points.

In head-to-head encounters, Leeds United has struggled against Nottingham Forest, losing 67 per cent of their last 6 matches. With such a closely contested match expected, the outcome remains uncertain. Prediction: Over 1.5 Goals/ Leeds Win or Draw

2. Manchester United Vs Tottenham

Manchester United is set to take on Tottenham in a Premier League fixture at Old Trafford on February 7, 2026. The teams are positioned differently in the standings, with Manchester United holding the 4th spot and Tottenham placed 14th.

Manchester United boasts 41 points compared to Tottenham’s 29 points, showcasing their contrasting performances in the league so far. Manchester United is one of the most in-form teams in the PL with recent back-to-back wins over Manchester City, Arsenal and Fulham, while Tottenham are trying to build on their draw against Manchester City last week. Prediction: Over 2.5 Goals/ BTTS

3. Bournemouth Vs Aston Villa

Bournemouth and Aston Villa are positioned differently in the standings, with Bournemouth sitting 12th and Aston Villa placed 3rd. Bournemouth has accumulated 33 points, while Aston Villa leads with 46 points, indicating their contrasting performances in the league.

In their recent performances, Bournemouth has secured 3 wins in their last 6 matches across all leagues. In contrast, Aston Villa has impressively claimed victory in 4 of their last 6 away matches across all competitions. Prediction: Over 1.5 Goals

4. Arsenal Vs Sunderland

Arsenal will host Sunderland at the Emirates Stadium this Saturday. The standings place Arsenal at the top spot, with 53 points, while Sunderland occupies the 8th position with 36 points.

Arsenal has been in exceptional form recently, securing 4 wins in their last 6 matches, demonstrating their strength in the league. On the other hand, Sunderland has struggled on the road, with a 50 per cent loss rate in their last 6 away matches in the Premier League. Prediction: Home Win

5. Wolverhampton Wanderers Vs Chelsea

Wolves will host Chelsea at Molineux, with Chelsea expected to win. The standings show Wolverhampton at the bottom with just 8 points, while Chelsea stands in the 5th position with 40 points, highlighting their contrasting seasons in the league.

Wolverhampton has struggled significantly at home, with a 75 per cent loss rate this season in the Premier League. In contrast, Chelsea has shown their strength on the road by securing 3 wins in their last 6 away matches. Prediction: Away to win

6. Burnley Vs West Ham

Burnley will go head-to-head against West Ham in a Premier League encounter at Turf Moor on Saturday. The teams are closely positioned in the standings, with Burnley in 19th place, tallying 15 points, and West Ham just above in 18th place with 20 points.

In their recent records, Burnley has played out 3 draws in their last 6 matches across all competitions, indicating their resilience in securing points. On the other hand, West Ham has struggled on the road this season, losing 7 out of 13 away matches, highlighting their need to improve their away form. Prediction: Over 1.5/ Anybody wins

7. Fulham Vs Everton

Fulham will host Everton at Craven Cottage; both teams stand neck and neck in the standings, with Fulham and Everton both holding 34 points each, placing 9th and 10th, respectively, emphasising the importance of this encounter for both sides.

Fulham has displayed strength at home, securing 7 wins in 12 matches in the league, showcasing their dominance in front of their fans. Meanwhile, Everton has shown promise on the road by winning 3 of their last 6 away matches in the league. Prediction: Over 1.5 Goals

8. Newcastle United Vs Brentford

Newcastle United will clash with Brentford at St.James’ Park on February 7, 2026. Newcastle United are 11th on the log with 33 points, while Brentford is 7th with 36 points, setting the stage for an intriguing match-up as both teams aim to secure crucial points.

Newcastle United has displayed strength at home, with a noteworthy 58 per cent win rate in the Premier League, while Brentford has proven its ability on the road by clinching 3 wins in its last 6 away matches in the league. Prediction: Over 2.5 Goals

9. Brighton Vs Crystal Palace

Brighton will host Crystal Palace at the American Express Stadium on February 8, 2026. Brighton is in 13th place, having accumulated 31 points, while Crystal Palace are in 15th place with 29 points, making this a significant match for both sides.

Brighton has shown resilience in their recent form, with 3 draws in their last 6 matches across all competitions. On the other hand, Crystal Palace has struggled on the road, losing 3 out of their last 6 away matches in the Premier League. Prediction: Over 1.5 Goals

10. Liverpool Vs Manchester City

Liverpool hosts Manchester City at Anfield this Sunday, and it’s going to be a clash for resurgence as both teams hope to get their title charge running. Liverpool has secured victories in 54 per cent of their matches this season, while Manchester City has shown strength on the road, winning 50 per cent of their last 6 away matches in the Premier League.

In terms of goalscoring, both teams have been involved in high-scoring matches recently, with over 2.5 goals scored in the majority of their home and away games. With Liverpool hosting Manchester City at Anfield, where goals are expected, a competitive and evenly-matched encounter is on the cards. Prediction: BTTS/ Over 2.5