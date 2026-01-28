Betting Tips For EPL Matches This Weekend

The English Premier League (EPL) Gameweek 23 starts with a clash between Leeds United and Arsenal on Saturday, January 30, 2026 and ends with a clash between Sunderland and Burnley on Monday, February 2, 2026.

If you are looking for betting tips and predictions on English Premier League (EPL) games this weekend, New Telegraph has suggestions for you.

1. Leeds United Vs Arsenal

Leeds United will host Arsenal at Elland Road in the early kickoff on Saturday. The hosts, Leeds United, currently sit in 16th place, while the visitors, Arsenal, top the standings with a significant lead.

Leeds United has accumulated 26 points, whereas Arsenal boasts 50 points. Leeds United have struggled with 3 draws in their last 6 matches across all competitions. On the other hand, Arsenal has been dominant on the road, recording 5 wins in their last 6 away fixtures.

Interestingly, in the head-to-head statistics between these two teams in the Premier League, Leeds United has suffered defeat in 100% of their last 6 encounters. Prediction: Over 2.5 Goals

2. Wolverhampton Vs Bournemouth

Wolverhampton and Bournemouth are set to clash in a Premier League match at Molineux Stadium on January 31, 2026. Wolves find themselves at the bottom of the standings in 20th place, while Bournemouth sits in 13th position with a considerable points gap between the two teams.

Wolverhampton has managed to garner only 8 points so far this season, facing a tough campaign with a high loss rate of 67%. Coming back from a win over Liverpool, the away team has a lot of morale on their side. Prediction: BTTS

3. Brighton Vs Everton

Brighton currently occupies the 12th spot in the league standings, with Everton just above them in 10th place, holding a slight 3 points advantage. Brighton has accumulated 30 points so far this season, showcasing a tendency towards draws with 50% of their last 6 home matches ending in that result.

Everton, on the other hand, has garnered 33 points and recorded 3 draws in their most recent 6 fixtures. In their previous head-to-head matchups, Brighton has lost 50% of their last 6 encounters against Everton in the Premier League. Prediction: Under 3.5 Goals

4. Chelsea Vs West Ham

Chelsea hosts West Ham at Stamford Bridge this Saturday, and they currently hold the 5th position in the league standings, while West Ham is positioned in 18th place with a significant points gap separating the two teams.

Chelsea boasts 37 points and has been in impressive form, securing victories in 67% of their last 6 matches. In contrast, West Ham has struggled, with a 50% loss rate in their previous 6 Premier League fixtures, accumulating 20 points in the process. Prediction: Chelsea To Win

5. Liverpool Vs Newcastle

Liverpool will host Newcastle United at Anfield on January 31, 2026. The home side currently occupies 6th position in the standings, while Newcastle United follows closely behind in 9th place, with the teams showing a competitive edge in points.

Liverpool has accumulated 36 points and displayed consistency with 3 draws in their last 6 matches. Conversely, Newcastle United has been in good form, securing 3 wins in their most recent 6 league fixtures, amassing a total of 33 points. Prediction: BTTS

6. Manchester United Vs Fulham

Manchester United currently sits in 4th place, while Fulham holds the 7th position in the standings, with a close gap in points between the two teams. Manchester United has accumulated 38 points and shown resilience with significant wins against Manchester City and Arsenal in their last two matches.

On the other side, Fulham has been in good form, securing a comeback win against Brighton in their last match. Looking at their historical head-to-head matchups in the league, Manchester United has emerged victorious in 4 out of their last 6 encounters against Fulham. Prediction: Anybody wins

7. Nottingham Forest Vs Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest currently occupies the 17th spot in the PL standings, while Crystal Palace sits just above them in 15th place, with a slight points difference between the teams. Nottingham Forest has accrued 25 points but faced difficulties at home.

On the other hand, Crystal Palace, with 28 points, has struggled in the Premier League, suffering 4 defeats in their most recent 6 fixtures. In their recent head-to-head history, Nottingham Forest has seen a high rate of draws, with 83% of their last 6 encounters against Crystal Palace ending without a winner. Prediction: Over 1.5 Goals

8. Aston Villa Vs Brentford

Aston Villa has been in fine form at home, securing 8 wins out of 11 matches this season, while Brentford has struggled on the road, facing 4 losses in their last 6 Premier League away games.

With Aston Villa showcasing a strong home record and Brentford looking to improve their away performances, the match promises to be an intriguing battle between the two sides. Prediction: Home Win or Draw

9. Tottenham Vs Manchester City

Tottenham currently occupies the 14th position in the league standings, while Manchester City is placed 2nd, with a significant lead in points. Tottenham has struggled at home this season, while Manchester City has been in impressive form on the road, securing 10 wins in their 18 away matches so far.

With Manchester City’s strong away performances and Tottenham’s home struggles, the match is expected to be a challenging one for the hosts. Prediction: BTTS

10. Sunderland Vs Burnley

Sunderland and Burnley are scheduled to meet in a Premier League matchup at the Stadium of Light on February 2, 2026. Sunderland is currently 11th in the standings, while Burnley trails behind in 19th place, with a notable gap in points between the two teams.

Sunderland has accumulated 33 points; they have not lost at the Stadium of Light this season. On the contrary, Burnley has faced challenges on the road, suffering 4 losses in their most recent 6 away fixtures, amassing a total of 15 points. Prediction: Home Win