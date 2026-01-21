Betting Tips For EPL Matches This Weekend

The English Premier League (EPL) Gameweek 23 starts with a clash between West Ham and Sunderland on Saturday, January 24, 2026, and ends with a clash between Everton and Leeds.

Below are New Telegraph betting tips and predictions for all EPL matches this weekend. If you are looking for the predictions and tips on English Premier League (EPL) games this weekend, New Telegraph has suggestions for you.

1. West Ham Vs Sunderland

West Ham will face Sunderland in a Premier League clash at the London Stadium, with West Ham positioned 18th in the league standings, trailing behind 9th-placed Sunderland, the match promises to be a battle of resilience and determination.

Statistically, West Ham has suffered 50% losses in their last 6 matches, while Sunderland has shown consistency with 4 draws in the same period. In their recent head-to-head encounters in the Premier League, West Ham has achieved a 50% win rate against Sunderland.

In a match where both teams are striving for a positive result, the London Stadium will be the stage for an intriguing battle between West Ham and Sunderland, with the potential for a closely contested affair. Prediction: West Ham Win or Draw

2. Burnley Vs Tottenham

Burnley is set to take on Tottenham in a Premier League encounter at Turf Moor on January 24, 2026. Burnley, currently standing 19th in the league, faces a challenge as they trail behind 14th-placed Tottenham. Burnley has suffered 15 losses in 25 matches this season, highlighting the tough run they have faced.

On the other hand, Tottenham has experienced a 50% loss rate in their last 6 Premier League matches, showcasing their inconsistency. In their recent head-to-head matchups, Burnley has faced defeat in 5 out of their last 6 encounters against Tottenham, indicating a tough task ahead for the home team. Prediction: Tottenham Win/ Over 1.5

3. Fulham Vs Brighton

Fulham are currently placed 11th in the league standings and Brighton closely behind in 12th position, the match is poised to be a closely contested encounter. Fulham currently holds 31 points, while Brighton follows closely with 30 points.

In their past head-to-head meetings in the Premier League, Fulham has emerged victorious 3 times in the last 6 encounters against Brighton, setting the stage for an intriguing clash between the two teams. Prediction: BTTS

4. Manchester City Vs Wolves

Positioned 2nd in the league standings, Manchester City looks to extend their dominance against bottom-ranked Wolverhampton, who currently sits in 20th place. Manchester City boasts 43 points, while Wolverhampton has accumulated 8 points this season.

Manchester City’s impressive record of 13 wins in 22 league matches reflects their strength, while Wolverhampton faces challenges with a 67% loss rate in their last 6 away matches.

In their historical head-to-head encounters, Manchester City has emerged victorious in 17 out of their last 25 matches against Wolverhampton. Prediction: Manchester City Win/ Over 2.5 goals

5. Bournemouth Vs Liverpool

Bournemouth, who have experienced a run of draws, face a spirited challenge against Liverpool, who have secured 3 wins in their last 6 away matches across all competitions. In their previous Premier League meetings, Bournemouth has struggled, losing 5 out of their last 6 head-to-head matches against Liverpool.

Both teams have been involved in high-scoring matches recently, with over 2.5 goals scored in 4 of Bournemouth’s last 6 Premier League games and in 61% of Liverpool’s last 31 matches, indicating a potential for an exciting match ahead. Prediction: BTTS

6. Newcastle Vs Aton Villa

Newcastle United will host Aston Villa at St.James’ Park, with Newcastle United holding the 8th position in the league standings and Aston Villa positioned 3rd. The encounter is set to be a tactical battle.

Newcastle United has accumulated 33 points, while Aston Villa leads with 43 points. Recent performances show Newcastle United securing 3 wins in their last 6 league matches, while Aston Villa has been formidable on the road with 4 wins in their last 6 away matches across all competitions. Prediction Over 2.5 goals

7. Crystal Palace Vs Chelsea

Sitting 13th in the league standings, Crystal Palace faces a stern test against 6th-placed Chelsea. Crystal Palace holds 28 points, while Chelsea has garnered 34 points in the season so far. Crystal Palace’s recent form at home has seen them suffer losses in 50% of their last 6 matches in the Premier League.

Additionally, in their previous head-to-head matchups across all leagues, Crystal Palace has lost 3 out of their last 6 encounters against Chelsea. Prediction: Chelsea Win/ Over 1.5 Goals

8. Brentford Vs Nottingham Forest

Brentford has had a strong home form with 7 wins in 11 matches this season. They will take on Nottingham Forest, who have faced challenges with 3 losses in their last 6 fixtures. In their recent head-to-head clashes in the league, Brentford has emerged victorious in 3 out of their last 6 encounters against Nottingham Forest.

With Brentford consistently scoring 2+ goals in 7 of their last 10 home matches and Nottingham Forest witnessing over 2.5 goals in 4 of their last 6 away games in the Premier League, the match promises attacking gameplay. Prediction: Brentford Win

9. Arsenal Vs Manchester United

As the table-toppers, Arsenal face 5th-placed Manchester United, who trail behind in the standings. Arsenal leads with 50 points, while Manchester United has accumulated 35 points so far this season.

Arsenal has been in top form with a 67% win rate in their last 6 Premier League matches, whereas Manchester United has experienced 6 draws in their 12 away fixtures.

Both teams have showcased an attacking style of play, with over 2.5 goals scored in 4 of Arsenal’s last 6 home matches and in 15 of Manchester United’s last 24 games. Prediction: Arsenal Win/ BTTS

10. Everton Vs Leeds United

Everton will meet Leeds United in a Premier League fixture at Hill Dickinson Stadium on January 26, 2026. Everton has earned 32 points, while Leeds United has 25 points so far this season.

In their recent performances, Everton has seen 3 draws in their last 6 matches across all competitions, while Leeds United has struggled with 7 losses in their previous 13 away matches.

Looking at their historical head-to-head encounters in the Premier League, Everton has emerged victorious 3 times in the last 6 matches against Leeds United.

As Everton and Leeds United prepare to battle it out, the fixture at Hill Dickinson Stadium is likely to end in a draw, with a 41% probability suggested by the prediction. Prediction: Full Time Draw/ BTTS