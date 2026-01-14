Betting Tips For EPL Matches This Weekend

The English Premier League (EPL) Gameweek 22 starts with a clash between Manchester United and Manchester City on Saturday, January 17, 2026, and ends with a clash between Brighton and Bournemouth.

Below are New Telegraph betting tips and predictions for all EPL matches this weekend. If you are looking for the predictions and tips on English Premier League (EPL) games this weekend, New Telegraph has suggestions for you.

1. Manchester United Vs Manchester City

In their last two home games, Manchester City have squandered the chance to get back on top of Arsenal, which is a shame. They let Chelsea come back late and failed to win against a Brighton side with many absentees once they caught up in the second half.

The Manchester United side, after Amorim, hasn’t improved at all. They have played out a draw with Burnley and have lost at home in the FA Cup to Brighton. Prediction: Manchester City to Win/ Over 2.5 goals

READ ALSO:

2. Liverpool Vs Burnley

Liverpool is heavily favoured to win against Burnley, having triumphed in 11 of their last 15 encounters. Burnley is struggling, with no victories in their last five matches. The consensus among top tipsters is that Liverpool will secure a win in this fixture, making them the recommended selection for bettors.

Liverpool is currently struggling and shaky in terms of its performance. On the other hand, Burnley is desperate to get all three points to fight the relegation battle. However, Liverpool is still favoured to secure a win at Anfield. Prediction: Liverpool to Win

3. Leeds Vs Fulham

Leeds and Fulham have drawn five of their last 14 matches. Both teams have drawn two of their last three matches. Fulham have won four of their last six Premier League matches against Leeds. They have won two of their last four matches in this competition.

They will win this one, too. Both Leeds and Fulham have had a decent run of form in recent matches, and it promises to be a tightly contested fixture. Prediction: Both Teams To Score

4. Aston Villa Vs Everton

Aston Villa is a fortress at home, and the statistical disparity here is stark. Everton is winless in their last 13 league meetings against Villa, losing nine of them. Aston Villa and Everton have drawn four of their last 15 matches.

Aston Villa are currently 3rd and are level on points with Manchester City after securing 12 wins out of 15 in all competitions. Predictions: Aston Villa to Win

5. Sunderland Vs Crystal Palace

Sunderland has struggled to win lately. They remain a tough nut to crack at the Stadium of Light, having recently held Manchester City to a 0-0 draw. Crystal Palace is mentally fragile.

Sunderland and Crystal Palace have drawn two of their last four matches. Both teams have drawn two of their last three matches. Prediction: Sunderland Win or Draw

6. Notthingham Forest Vs Forest

Arsenal have won four of their last five Premier League matches against Nottingham Forest. They have won two of their last three away matches in this competition. Nottingham Forest have won three of their last ten matches against Arsenal.

Two of those victories were at home, but given the title charge and Arsenal’s squad depth, the Gunners should be able to pull off a win against a deflated Forest side. Prediction: Arsenal Win/ Over 2.5

7. Chelsea Vs Brentford

Chelsea and Brentford have drawn three of their last four Premier League matches. Chelsea have drawn three of their last five matches in this competition. Brentford have not lost in their last two matches against Chelsea. They have won four of their last five matches. They will win this time. Prediction: Over 2.5/ Igor Thiago to Score

8. Tottenham Vs West Ham

Tottenham have won 11 of their last 24 matches against West Ham. West Ham have not won their last five matches. Tottenham and West Ham have drawn two of their last four Premier League matches.

Neither team has won in their last three matches in this competition. However, with Tottenham’s home advantage and the fact that they have made new signings that can boost their squad, they should see this through. Prediction: Tottenham to Win

9. Wolverhampton Vs Newcastle

Newcastle came from 2-1 and 3-2 down to beat Leeds United before the FA Cup window. They beat Palace in the game before. Wolves have lost the last four against Newcastle, and Wolves are currently in a relegation battle with only one win and four draws so far in the PL this season. Prediction: Newcastle Win or Draw

10. Brighton Vs Bournemouth

Brighton have won four of their last six Premier League matches against Bournemouth. They haven’t lost their last three matches in this competition. Bournemouth have won seven of their last 15 matches against Brighton. Prediction: BTTS