Betting Tips For EPL Matches This Weekend

The English Premier League (EPL) Gameweek 16 will start with a clash between Chelsea and Everton on Saturday, December 20, and end with another heavyweight match between Manchester United and Bournemouth.

Below are New Telegraph betting tips and predictions for all EPL matches this weekend.

If you are looking for the predictions and tips on English Premier League games this weekend, New Telegraph has suggestions for you.

1. Newcastle Vs Chelsea

Newcastle aim to recover from an unlucky Tyne-and-Wear derby defeat, but with Chelsea looking sharp at the moment.

The Magpies suffered a 1-0 loss to Sunderland in the local derby, with big-money signing Nick Woltemade scoring a strange own goal.

Eddie Howe’s men, though, are tough to beat at home, and you should know that they have been scoring 2.00 goals per game at their St. James’ Park.

Towering defender Dan Burn is likely to miss out with injury, and winger Jacob Murphy should be recalled to the starting XI.

The Blues, on the other hand, aim to build on a 2-0 win over Everton. Chelsea, though, has been scoring only 1.17 goals per game on the road, which is probably the main reason why an away win should not be considered.

Their expected goals against away of 1.03, though, is giving fans a reason for optimism ahead of the trip to Newcastle. The good news for the visitors is that midfielder Moises Caicedo is back from suspension. Prediction: BTTS, Over 2.5

2. Bournemouth Vs Burnley

Bournemouth host Burnley in what promises to be an end-to-end encounter at the Vitality Stadium. Given Burnley’s dreadful losing run, our prediction points to a home win.

The Cherries have been erratic at home, scoring 1.4 goals per game but conceding just 0.8, while Tyler Adams’ injury could see Alex Scott slot in without disrupting the lineup too much.

The Clarets, on the other hand, are in a worrying slump, having lost their last seven matches and averaging just 0.6 points per game. Their away form isn’t much better, but their matches tend to be high-scoring, conceding 2.4 goals per match on the road.

The fact that both Kyle Walker and Lucas Pires are back from suspension is unlikely to help the visitors shock Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium. Prediction: Home to Win

3. Brighton Vs Sunderland

Brighton prepares to host Sunderland in a clash that could shape the early momentum of the season. The Seagulls will be without both Lewis Dunk and Diego Gomez due to suspension, which weakens their defensive spine, though they still hold a strong home record.

The Black Cats travel with Luke O’Nien still sidelined, but his absence didn’t hinder them in a 1-0 win over Newcastle, showing their toughness at Stadium of Light despite inconsistent form away from home. Brighton have been prolific at the Amex, averaging 2.2 goals per game, while Sunderland relies on structured counter-attacks to get their 1.8 goals per home game. Prediction: BTTS, Home Win

4. Manchester City Vs West Ham

High-flying Manchester City aim to extend their winning run to six games and given West Ham’s poor defensive display in a 3-2 loss to Aston Villa. The Citizens proved their worth in a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace at the weekend and with the team scoring 2.67 goals per game at home, Man City Over 1.5 seems like a sure bet. Pep Guardiola has no fresh injury worries ahead of West Ham’s visit.

The Hammers, on the other hand, are on a five-game winless run in the Premier League. Given their shaky defence, we do not believe that the underdogs are capable of spoiling Man City’s party at Etihad Stadium. Their expected goals of 1.00 on the road are not giving fans a reason for optimism ahead of the trip to Manchester. Prediction: Home Win

5. Wolves Vs Brentford

Pressure is mounting fast at Molineux as Wolverhampton return home desperately searching for a reset. The Wolves are on a brutal 10-game losing run, a sequence that has drained confidence and left little margin for error.

The problems are clear in the numbers: just 0.7 goals scored per game across their last five, while conceding 2.5 on average, with no clean sheets in that spell. Midfielder Yerson Mosquera is banned, further limiting options in a side already struggling for balance.

Brentford, meanwhile, look far more stable despite mixed recent results. The Bees average 1.8 goals per game and welcome back Kevin Schade from suspension, adding energy and penetration in midfield.

Away from home, they remain competitive, scoring in two of their last three road matches, while their expected goals of 1.20 suggest they create enough chances to punish fragile opponents. Prediction: Away Win, Over 1.5

6. Tottenham Vs Liverpool

As both Tottenham and Liverpool are desperate to grab something from Saturday’s Premier League game. Spurs are not enjoying a season to remember, with the team sitting in 11th place in the standings after 16 rounds.

The fact that they have been scoring 2.00 goals per game at home of late is surely giving fans a reason for optimism ahead of Liverpool’s visit. There are no fresh injury worries in Thomas Frank’s team.

The Reds, on the other hand, will be without winger Mohamed Salah, who is representing Egypt at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Arne Slot, though, still has a number of top-class players to choose from.

With Liverpool managing to find the net in each of their last 6 games in all competitions, BTTS seems like a sure bet. Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai is a major doubt after picking up a knock in a 2-0 loss to Brighton, while Joe Gomez is unlikely to feature against Spurs. Gomez, though, is not regarded as a first-team regular. Predictions: BTTS, Anybody Win

7. Everton Vs Arsenal

After surviving Wolverhampton at the weekend, Arsenal aim to retain top position in the Premier League standings. The Toffees are eager to make amends for a 2-0 loss to Chelsea, with the team eyeing their fifth home win of the season.

Their expected goals against at home of 1.31 is surely a positive sign for the hosts ahead of Arsenal’s visit. Home win, though, should not be considered as key midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall picked up a knock in the Stamford Bridge defeat.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are eager to finish 2025 in the top position in the standings. The Gunners have been conceding only 0.83 goals per game on the road of late.

Therefore, we predict that they will continue relying on their rock-solid defence in Sunday’s clash. Ben White’s injury should not be a big issue for Arsenal, as Mikel Arteta has strength in depth. Prediction: Away to Win, BTTS

8. Aston Villa Vs Manchester United

With Aston Villa riding an incredible wave of momentum ahead of Manchester United’s visit. Unai Emery’s side are on a nine-game winning run in all competitions, reflected clearly in the numbers: The Villans have won 90% of their last matches, averaging 3.30 goals per game, while conceding just 1.10. At home, they are flawless, boasting a 100% win rate and 0.40 goals conceded per match, underlining their dominance in Birmingham.

The Red Devils head into Sunday’s clash in decent form themselves, collecting 1.90 points per game overall and scoring 2.30 goals per match, though defensive issues persist, with BTTS landing in 80% of their recent games.

United are strong on the road, winning 60% of away fixtures, and Benjamin Sesko could return to the starting XI after impressing off the bench in a 4-4 draw with Bournemouth. There are no fresh injury concerns for Ruben Amorim’s side. Prediction: Home Win, BTTS

9. Leeds United Vs Crystal Palace

Elland Road will host an intriguing contrast of moods as Leeds United look to get back on course against an in-form Crystal Palace side. The Whites head into this clash without fresh injury worries, but recent results remain a concern, with just one win from their last five (0.8 points per game). Defensive issues persist, as they have yet to keep a clean sheet this season and concede an average of 2.1 goals per match, despite generating a respectable 1.45 expected goals.

The Eagles, on the other hand, are brimming with confidence, with the team winning three of their last five games and averaging 1.9 points per game overall.

The absence of Daichi Kamada through injury is a notable blow, though Will Hughes is expected to slot in seamlessly. Palace’s away form has been particularly strong, with an 80% win rate and only 0.6 goals conceded per game on their travels. Prediction: BTTS, Away Win

10. Fulham Vs Nottingham Forest

Fulham aims to build on a 3-2 win over Burnley, but given Nottingham Forest’s promising form on the road, we predict that the two teams will play out a draw at Craven Cottage. The Cottagers have been involved in some high-scoring games of late, with 4.00 games per game being netted in their last four home fixtures.

As a result, the Fulham Over 0.5 goals bet should be considered. Duo Rodrigo Muniz – Ryan Sessegnon remains in the recovery room, but the duo should not be sorely missed.

The Reds, on the other hand, aim to build on a thrilling 3-0 win over Tottenham. With Sean Dyche’s troops winning three of their last four away games in all competitions, they are surely capable of matching Fulham in London.

You should bear in mind that Forest have managed to keep a clean sheet in 60% of their recent away fixtures. Bearing any fresh injury worries, Sean Dyche is unlikely to make changes to the team that defeated Spurs at the weekend. Prediction: BTTS, Full Time Draw