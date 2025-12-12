Betting Tips For EPL Matches This Weekend

The English Premier League (EPL) Gameweek 16 will start with a clash between Chelsea and Everton on Saturday, and end with another heavyweight match between Manchester United and Bournemouth.

Below are betting tips and predictions for all EPL matches this weekend. If you are looking for the predictions and tips on English Premier League games this weekend, New Telegraph has suggestions for you.

1. Chelsea Vs Everton

After a recent dip, the Blues are favoured to return to winning ways at Stamford Bridge, enjoying a long unbeaten run at home vs Everton. Everton’s defensive solidity has been impressive recently, so this could be tight. Prediction: Home win or BTTS

READ ALSO:

2. Liverpool Vs Brigthon

Despite a turbulent spell and off-field distractions, Liverpool’s home record suggests they’ll leverage Anfield advantage against Brighton. Expect goals at both ends. Prediction: Liverpool win + BTTS (Both Teams to Score)

3. Burnley Vs Fulham

Burnley’s struggles at the bottom of the table continue, whereas Fulham’s recent form suggests they can take all three points on the road. Prediction: Fulham victory, Under 3.5

4. Arsenal Vs Wolves

Top-of-the-table Arsenal are heavily favoured against a Wolves side who remain rooted to the bottom with woeful form. Expect a dominant performance at the Emirates. Prediction: Arsenal, Over 3.5

5. Crystal palace Vs Manchester City

A close contest looms, but City’s consistency and attacking threat should see them prevail despite Palace’s strong recent results. Prediction: Man City Win, BTTS

6. Sunderland Vs Newcastle

In the first top-flight Tyne-Wear derby in years, both sides will be fired up, but Newcastle’s attacking edge and desire to consolidate mid-table could give them just enough. Prediction: BTTS, Sunderland Win, Under 3.5

7. Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham

Forest have shown fight, but Spurs’ away strength and recent momentum in domestic and European games tilt this in Tottenham’s favour. Prediction: BTTS, Tottenham Wins Either Half

8. West Ham Vs Aston Villa

Villa arrive in good form and are tipped to continue their upward run, while West Ham’s struggles persist. Prediction: BTTS, Villa Win

9. Brentford Vs Leeds

Brentford’s home resilience and Leeds’ slump on the road point toward a narrow three-pointer for the hosts. Prediction: Anybody win

10. Manchester United Vs Bournemouth

Facing a Bournemouth side likely to be impacted by AFCON absences, United should capitalise at Old Trafford in what is a must-win for their top-four prospects. Prediction: Man United to win