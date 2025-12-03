Betting Tips For EPL Matches This Weekend

The English Premier League (EPL) Gameweek 15 will start with a clash between Aston Villa and Arsenal on Saturday, and end with another heavyweight match between Wolves and Manchester United

Below are betting tips and predictions for all EPL matches this weekend. If you are looking for the predictions and tips on English Premier League games this weekend, New Telegraph has suggestions for you.

1. Aston Villa Vs Arsenal

The EPL starts at Villa Park this weekend, where Aston Villa will be hosting league leaders, Arsenal. In recent seasons, Unai Emery’s men have sprung surprises at the Emirates, but the Gunners have one of the best defences in the world currently, so this might make it a bit difficult. Prediction: Away to Win

2. Newcastle Vs Burnley

Newcastle will host Burnley at St. James’ Park this Saturday, and the odds are in Newcastle’s favour. Burnley has lost 4 out of their last 5 matches while Newcastle have won 3 of their last 5. Prediction: Home to Win

3. Tottenham Vs Brentford

When Thomas Frank hosts his former club at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, he will hope to overcome recent challenges by beating Brentford.

Keith Andrew’s men have been one of the most in-form teams in the PL, and their dead-ball threat might prove a real problem for Thomas Frank’s men when they meet this Saturday. Prediction: Over 1.5 goals

4. Everton Vs Notthingham Forest

Sean Dyche will hope to record some success when he visits his former club; however, both teams have had fluctuating results recently. Prediction: First Half Draw

5. Man City Vs Sunderland

Manchester City have had a run of 4 wins in their last 5 matches and would hope to continue on this winning streak when they host Sunderland on Saturday. However, Sunderland has been one of the most impressive teams in the Premier League this season; hence, it could be a dicey affair for Pep Guardiola and his men. Prediction: Over 1.5 goals

6. Bournemouth Vs Chelsea

The Cherries will be hosting Chelsea this Saturday, and the match could go either way. Enzo Maresca will hope to continue his team’s impressive run of form, while Bournemouth will hope to get back to some form. Prediction: Away Win/ Over 2.5 goals

7. Leeds United Vs Liverpool

Liverpool has had a plummet in their form recently; they’ve lost 9 out of 14 matches across all competitions, while Leeds United has also struggled since gaining promotion to the PL. Prediction: Away Win/ Over 1.5 goals

8. Brigthon Vs Westham

This match could go either way, so we’ve got betting options you can bet on. Predictions: BTTS, Over 2.5 goals, Over 1.5 goals. Boubacar Kamara to be booked, Shots on target (home): over 4.5, shots on target (away) over 2.5

9. Fulham Vs Crystal Palace

This is a London Derby, and derbies can be unpredictable. Fulham and Crystal Palace’s match at Craven Cottage is one of the most difficult to predict this match week. Prediction: Over 1.5 goals, BTTS

10. Wolves Vs Manchester United

Wolves are yet to win an EPL match this season; hence, when they meet, it is supposed to be a walk in the park for Ruben Amorim’s men. Prediction: Away to Win