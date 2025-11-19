Betting Tips For EPL Matches This Weekend

The English Premier League (EPL) Gameweek 12 will start with a clash between Burnley and Chelsea on Saturday and end with another heavyweight match between Arsenal and Tottenham.

Below are betting tips and predictions for all EPL matches this weekend. If you are looking for the predictions and tips on English Premier League games this weekend, New Telegraph has suggestions for you.

1. Burnley Vs Chelsea

The EPL resumes after the international break at Turf Moor, where Burnley will be hosting Chelsea. Chelsea have scored in their last 10 games. There have been over 2.5 goals in 8 out of 11 Chelsea games this season – the highest percentage of over 2.5 goals games in the league.

However, given that Burnley normally plays a low block against big teams, Chelsea might struggle a bit to score goals. Prediction: Over 2.5 Goals or Away to Win

2. Bournemouth Vs West Ham

West Ham have conceded in their last 8 games. There have been over 2.5 goals in 8 out of 11 West Ham games this season – the highest percentage of over 2.5 goals games in the league. With Bournemouth looking to get back to winning ways, the Cherries are tipped to win the match. Prediction Over 2.5 Goals or Home to Win

3. Brighton vs Brentford

Both teams have scored in 8 out of 11 Brighton games this season – the highest percentage of BTTS games in the league. However, Brentford are capable of springing surprises with their compact defence and set-piece threat. Prediction: Both Teams to Score or Anybody Win

READ ALSO:

4. Liverpool Vs Nottingham Forest

There have been over 2.5 goals in 8 out of 11 Liverpool games this season – the joint highest percentage of over 2.5 goals games in the league. Nottingham Forest has not kept a clean sheet this season. Prediction: Home to Win

5. Wolves Vs Crystal Palace

Wolves have not kept a clean sheet this season. They have not won this season in 11 games. Crystal Palace will look to strengthen their place on the PL standings. Prediction: Away to Win

6. Newcastle Vs Man City

Man City goes for a third straight Premier League win as short road favourites against Newcastle. Before the international break, City captured a 3-0 win over title rivals Liverpool. The win, paired with Arsenal’s draw at Sunderland, keeps City within four points of the league lead.

Newcastle suffered a second straight 3-1 league defeat before the break. As favourites against West Ham, Eddie Howe’s side dropped all three points for the fourth time in six matches. Prediction: Both Teams to Score or Away Win

7. Leeds Vs Aston Villa

Leeds United has encountered 6 losses in their recent 12 matches, while Aston Villa has showcased strong form with 4 wins in their last 6 games across all leagues. In head-to-head clashes between the two teams from past seasons, Leeds United has suffered 3 defeats in its last 6 encounters against Aston Villa.

With a 43% probability favouring Aston Villa for the win, both teams will be eager to secure a positive result in this matchup. Prediction: Both Teams to Score

8. Fulham Vs Sunderland

Fulham head into Saturday’s clash with Sunderland on the back of five defeats from their last seven matches across all competitions. The Cottagers have conceded at least two goals in four of their last six league games, but have only failed to score in two of those matches.

Of their last seven encounters in league and cup, Sunderland edge the head-to-head record with three wins to Fulham’s two, and both teams have scored in five of those meetings. The Black Cats have won three of their last five trips to Craven Cottage, and both teams have scored in each of those victories.

Sunderland have only lost two of their 11 outings in the Premier League this season, and head into this weekend’s game against Fulham unbeaten in their last four fixtures. Prediction: Both Teams to Score or Anybody Win

9. Arsenal Vs Tottenham

In the current standings, Arsenal leads at the top with 26 points, while Tottenham sits in the 5th position with 18 points. Arsenal has been in impeccable form with 8 victories in 11 Premier League matches this season, while Tottenham has shown prowess away from home with 4 wins in 5 matches.

Looking at their historical head-to-head stats from past seasons, Arsenal has emerged victorious in 5 out of their last 6 matches against Tottenham. Prediction: Home to Win

10. Manchester United Vs Everton

Both teams have scored in 8 out of 11 Man Utd games this season – the highest percentage of BTTS games in the league. They have scored in their last 7 games. There have been over 2.5 goals in 8 out of 11 Man Utd games this season – the highest percentage of over 2.5 goals games in the league. Man Utd are also 5 games without a loss. Prediction: Both Teams to Score or First Half Draw