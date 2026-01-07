Betting Tips For EPL Matches This Weekday

The English Premier League (EPL) Gameweek 21 continues with a clash between Everton and Wolves on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, and ends with another heavyweight match between Arsenal and Liverpoool.

Below are New Telegraph betting tips and predictions for all EPL matches this weekend.

If you are looking for the predictions and tips on English Premier League (EPL) games this weekend, New Telegraph has suggestions for you.

1. Everton Vs Wolves

Four of Wolves last six matches have featured at least three goals. Wolves kept their first league clean sheet of the season against West Ham on Saturday, while Everton have lost four of their last six home league games.

Everton have been struggling to get out of second gear lately and if they are not on the ball, they are in danger of suffering a fifth defeat in seven home league games when they entertain Wolves on Wednesday. Prediction: BTTS

READ ALSO:

2. Crystal Palace Vs Aston Villa

Villa have 12 wins in their last 13 games across all competitions. Palace are on a seven-game winless run, losing four of their last five league games. Villa have five wins in their last six away from home.

Aston Villa bounced back from defeat to Arsenal with a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest at the weekend and they can follow that up by seeing off an out-of-sorts Crystal Palace.

Palace won the reverse fixture 3-0 back in August but a repeat result looks unlikely here.

The Eagles are winless in seven across all competitions and have just one point to show from their last five league games, while Villa have 12 wins in their last 13 games and have only fallen short against Arsenal during that period. Prediction: Away Win

3. Brentford Vs Sunderland

Brentford have 10 points from the last 12 available. Sunderland are winless in their last five away from home. The Bees have scored at least three goals in four of their last six home games.

Brentford overcame Everton 4-2 in Merseyside over the weekend to move within four points of the Champions League places and they can follow that up with three points against Sunderland on Wednesday.

Sunderland’s defence has been impressive but if the Bees can edge ahead early that could open the game up and they can grab a few goals on Wednesday.

The Black Cats have struggled for goals on the road but may be able to notch a consolation effort here as Brentford have just one clean sheet in their last 10 at the Brentford Community Stadium and both teams scored in the reverse fixture back in August, a 2-1 win for Sunderland.

As such, a 3-1 home win seems a reasonable correct score prediction. Prediction: Brentford Win Or Draw

4. AFC Bournemouth Vs Tottenham

Bournemouth and Tottenham meet at the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday in a game that has the potential to be a high-scoring affair. The Cherries are on an 11-game winless run but they have at least managed to stop the rot to a degree.

Andoni Iralola’s side have four draws in their last six games, and they put in a decent performance in a 3-2 defeat at home to pacesetters Arsenal over the weekend.

Bournemouth’s recent run of draws and the fact Tottenham have drawn back-to-back games suggests this game could finish all square, so the goals markets are the best approach for this fixture rather than the match result and over 3.5 goals stands out as a value option. Prediction: BTTS/ Over 3.5 Goals

5. Fulham Vs Chelsea

Liam Rosenior looks set to take over as Chelsea boss but it remains to be seen if he will be in charge for their crucial derby against Fulham on Wednesday.

The Blues picked up an impressive point away against Manchester City on Sunday under caretaker boss Calum McFarlane, particularly as they were without key players Robert Sanchez and Moises Caicedo.

Fulham also put in an impressive performance in a draw on Sunday, with a late Harrison Reed screamer securing a point for the Cottagers against Liverpool after Cody Gakpo had seemingly won it for the Reds in the 94th minute.

Marco Silva’s men continue to punch above their weight despite their limited squad and some notable Africa Cup of Nations absentees such as Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi and Samuel Chukwueze. Prediction: BTTS/ Anybody Win

6. Manchester City vs Brighton

Manchester City’s Premier League title ambitions took a big dent on Sunday as they were pegged back by a late Chelsea equaliser which saw Arsenal’s lead at the top of the table grow to six points after the weekend’s action. The Citizens have been rock-solid at home recently however, winning 13 of their last 15 league games at the Etihad.

The Seagulls snapped a six-game winless run with a 2-0 success against Burnley at the weekend but they have been a touch disappointing this season, even if they sit tenth in the table.

Only the bottom five have won fewer games than Fabian Hurzeler’s side, with too many stalemates holding them back. However given the congested nature of the Premier League table this season, a European push is by no means off the table for the visitors. Prediction: Home Win/ Over 2.5

7. Newcastle Vs Leeds

Back-to-back wins over Burnley and Crystal Palace have helped Newcastle return to Premier League’s top half and they can keep the feelgood factor going with victory over Leeds at fortress St James’ Park.

The Magpies were fully deserving of Sunday’s 2-0 home win over Palace, having won the shots-on-target count 7-1, and that stretched their unbeaten run on their own patch to 11 matches.

For all Leeds are on a decent run, they have won only one of their ten away league games and that success came at bottom club Wolves.

Newcastle should dominate the midfield battle and that can inspire them to victory, although four of Leeds’s last five league games have gone under 2.5 goals and they may have to grind it out. Prediction: Home Win/ BTTS

8. Burnley Vs Manchester United

Manchester United sacked manager Ruben Amorim after 14 months in charge on Monday morning, so Darren Fletcher will take charge of the team against relegation-threatened Burnley while the hunt for a new boss gets underway.

The Red Devils are still without influential captain Bruno Fernandes while Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo remain on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations duty, which has taken away a lot of their attacking intent.

The Clarets have lost nine of those games and six of their ten league fixtures at Turf Moor have ended in defeat, with Scott Parker’s side scoring only eight goals.

Manchester United left it late to secure a 3-2 victory at home to Burnley at the end of August – Fernandes scored a 97th-minute penalty to land the spoils – and the Red Devils may have to rely on another high-scoring win. Prediction: Away win/ BTTS

9. Arsenal Vs Liverpool

Arsenal will be out to avenge their 1-0 defeat at Anfield earlier this season when they attempt to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League against Liverpool on Thursday.

There seems to be less and less doubt now that Arne Slot’s side will relinquish the title they claimed in such impressive style last term.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s weakness on corners and free-kicks have been laid bare this season.

They recently parted company with set-piece coach Aaron Briggs after a torrid first half of the campaign in which they scored three and conceded 12 goals from non-penalty set-play situations. Prediction: Home Win/ Over 2.5