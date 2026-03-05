Better Sleep Can Reduce Anxiety In Later Life –Study

A new study from researchers at University of California, Berkeley shows that better deep sleep may significantly reduce anxiety in older adults—even when the brain shows signs of agerelated shrinkage.

Published in ‘Communications Psychology,’ the research highlights the powerful role of slow-wave sleep in emotional regulation later in life. As people age, deep non-rapid eye movement (NREM) sleep declines, brain volume can shrink, and anxiety often rises.

To investigate the connection, the team studied 61 healthy adults over 65. Participants spent a night in a sleep lab, where researchers used EEG to measure slow-wave brain activity.

The next day, MRI scans assessed brain atrophy in regions linked to emotional regulation. “In our previous work, we demonstrated that deep sleep… can powerfully support anxiety regulation in young adults,” said lead author Dr. Eti Ben Simon.