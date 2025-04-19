Better Management Of Maritime Sector’ll Advance Nigeria – OAL

Share

The Managing Partner of Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL), Yvonne Ezekiel, has said that better management of Nigeria’s maritime sector would significantly advance the country’s economic growth.

She lamented that shipowners, banks, and other stakeholders as well as the nation at large have lost enormous sums of money due to business misunderstandings, particularly disputes over ships that could have been better managed.

Ezekiel emphasized that effective management of such disputes, rather than resorting to litigation, could yield win-win outcomes for all parties involved.

She advocated the adoption of appropriate strategies to transform and reposition Nigeria’s maritime sector for global competitiveness.

According to a statement issued on Saturday, Ezekiel heads the Corporate and Business Advisory Practice at OAL, with a focus on corporate governance, compliance with company laws and regulations, and commercial transaction matters.

She made her remarks during OAL’s Breakfast Meeting on Ship Management and Marine Projects, held in Lagos. The event was themed: “Ship Management: A Commercial Strategy for Business Rescue.”

The statement noted that the summit attracted regulators, maritime leaders, shipowners, bankers, oil and gas firms, and global maritime experts.

Speaking on challenges confronting the sector, Ezekiel highlighted the difficulty in accessing finance, especially the burden of double-digit interest rates charged by banks.

She noted that even when shipowners secure loans, they sometimes fail to deploy the funds for the intended purposes.

“At some point, they run into trouble,” she said. “There is also the issue of multiplicity of regulators and charges. Some shipowners do not prioritize maintenance, which eventually renders the vessel unfit for operations. Once the ship can’t operate, they default on loan repayments. These are common challenges among shipowners.”

She added that banks also have strict lending requirements.

“Banks consider several factors before financing the acquisition of a vessel,” she explained. “These include a proven track record — usually three to five years of experience — and the reputation of the venture’s backers. Maintenance costs are also factored in, as banks expect downtime for vessel upkeep.”

Ezekiel said that when seeking funding for a vessel, it is ideal for the borrower to already own other working vessels to help manage cash flow and support repayments during maintenance periods.

She noted that some financial institutions, including Stanbic Bank, are embracing ship management models as a form of business rescue.

“They see ship management as a viable strategy that benefits all stakeholders. It prevents vessel deterioration and supports legal and financial stability,” she said.

“When a shipowner lacks the capacity to manage a vessel, a charter agreement is necessary — especially when the bank is involved. Such agreements between the bank, shipowner, and management company ensure smooth operations and mitigate risks.”

