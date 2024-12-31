Better Days Ahead In 2025 – Ganduje

Share

As the country gears up to enter the new year, the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, on Tuesday said Nigerians will have the cause to smile again in 2025.

Ganduje who gave this assurance in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Enlightenment, Chief Oliver Okpala, assured Nigerians that there are clear signs of better days ahead in the New Year.

According to him, the visionary reforms of President Bola Tinubu have started yielding positive results, which will become more evident in the New Year.

He said, “Let me assure Nigerians that by next year’s Christmas, the economy will have fully stabilised and improved.

“This season should be one of hope for a better life and the opportunity of a new era, as exemplified by the founding fathers of our country, such as Dr Herbert Macaulay, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Chief Peter Enahoro, Ahmadu Bello, amongst others.

“These individuals were incurable optimists about the future of the nation. It was not because there were no daunting challenges or obstacles during their time, but because they had the can-do spirit and belief that all hurdles were surmountable. This is the same spirit that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu possesses and that has kept him moving forward.

“It is this same energy that we must all embrace as we approach the New Year so that we can partake in the impending harvest in 2025. To maximise the benefits of the New Year, I implore every Nigerian to embrace a life of love, unity, and positive energy.”

