Betta Edu: We Must Win Elections For Tinubu, Otu In C’River 

Former Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu, has outlined reasons why President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Bassey Otu should be returned to their seats in 2027.

Edu, who spoke on the sidelines of the APC stakeholders’ meeting on Wednesday evening, said the pre-congress meeting organized by the state governor was not only timely but crucial for understanding the political landscape of the state.

She said: “The pre-Congress meeting, organized by the Governor of Cross River State, His Excellency Apostle Dr. Prince Otu, was very timely. For us in APC, in Cross River State, we are beginning to go back to the wards and, of course, the local governments to conduct our congresses. It was important for all stakeholders to come together and plan towards the next elections.”

She continued: “Remember, 2023 was not very easy for APC in Cross River State as we did not win the presidential elections here. So a lot of work is required to ensure that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Prince Otu win convincingly in Cross River State. That’s why everyone is going back home, to their wards, local governments, and the entire state to see how we can mobilize 1.5 million votes for the president in the forthcoming elections. This is very relevant and timely.”

She added: “First, INEC has released a timetable; second, the APC has released its timetable; and finally, a new law was signed yesterday by Mr. President. At this point, everyone has to adjust. We need to go back to the field and provide election training and information to our people so they know what to expect. They should understand the electronic transfer process and, in case it fails, how to apply the manual write-up system. All of this needs to be communicated to the electorate on time, and a lot of grassroots mobilization must be done before any elections. That’s why the governor, who is the leader of the party in Cross River State, is putting his house in order to ensure good results.”

Betta Edu emphasized: “We are positive that with these preparations, and with further consideration by the federal government to ensure Cross River State is carried along in the implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda, the state will perform better this time around in 2027. We believe strongly that Cross River State will deliver 1.5 million votes to Mr. President, and of course to the governor and other APC candidates, from senators, House of Representatives members, House of Assembly members, and all others. We are getting our house in order to move out as an army united to deliver on our mandate.”