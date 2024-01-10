Betta Edu: Shehu Sani Breaks Silence, Says Tunji-Ojo Hasn’t Broken Any Laws

A former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central in the 8th National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has said the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has not broken any laws.

It would be recalled that following the suspension of Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu over financial misappropriation, Tunji-Ojo had suffered a heavy backlash after reports emerged that his company, New Planet Project Ltd, also received a contract from Edu.

Edu had awarded some companies contracts, some of which were unregistered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), raising concerns about fraud and illegality.

She is currently undergoing interrogation at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

READ ALSO:

Tunji-Ojo is also being pressured to step down, with many commentators saying he has flouted the Public Service Rules, which barred public servants from being awarded contracts or contracting any business except farming.

However, during an interview, the minister disclosed that he has retired from the company since 2019.

Speaking on the development during an interview with the Whistler, Sani stressed that it “could have been a conflict of interest if he hadn’t resigned from the company.”

“There is no law that says public officials must sell all their shares when they assume public office.

“Going by the facts presented by Hon Ojo (Tunji-Ojo), he had since 2019 resigned from the company that was mentioned as beneficiary,” he said.

Sani stressed that it “could have been a conflict of interest if he hadn’t resigned.”

“There is no law that says public officials must sell all their shares when they assume public office.

“It is not his ministry (that awarded contracts), and companies have the right to pursue businesses anywhere.

“Edu’s case is very clear and can’t be equated with that of a company associated with Hon Ojo.