Betta Edu: Scapegoat, Victim of Feudalism and Kleptocracy

Afortnight ago, Betta Edu, a member of current caste of political circus was orphaned, flagellated, thrown up as victim for sacrificial scapegoat to satiate the sins of feudalism and kleptocracy in Nigeria. Ms Betta Edu will neither be the first nor the last victim that this system requires from time to time as holocaust for the god of this system. We need not go far into history to point to previous sacrificial holocausts littering the dirty precincts of Nige- ria’s feudal autocracy and kleptocratic polity. But why the noise about Ms Edu’s alleged corrupt act of doing that she has obtained the authority to do by virtue of the alleged presidential approval to expend N3billoon to verify data that had existed since General Buhari government.

Every Nigerian government proves my contention that the issue of corruption is not just a disease but a systemic congenital defect built into the deoxyribo-nucleic acid (DNA) of Nigeria’s body politic. This defect in Nigeria’s DNA is the root cause of the crime of corruption in Nigeria. Since 1960 to date, culture of corruption is intractable because it is a systemic thing built into the fabric of Nigerian legal order and constitutional framework. Corruption is a lubricant lubricating Nigerian state engine, otherwise it would have got knocked and the entire machinery grounded and broken down irretrievably. Nobody knowingly does evil. So, Nigeria rulers are victims of crass ignorance of Nigeria’s legal, socio- cultural, economic and political order. As a result of this ignorance, the rulers have grappled with the management of Nigeria on trial-and-error basis as each government got its hands burnt by the smoldering embers of corruption.

Nnamdi Azikiwe’s 1954 African Continental Bank capital shore-up through Eastern Region’s funding scheme exposed his conflict of interest which Forster Sutton Commission of Inquiry investigated and returned a verdict of culpability. Awolowo’s Action Group’s government’s disingenuous funding scheme of his party’s political activities through a slush fund fuelled through a special-purpose- vehicle company called NIPC and National Bank of Nige- ria which the Cooker Commission of Inquiry investigated and returned a verdict of culpability against Awolowo and most glaring the NPN/NPP/UPN/PRP governments’ corruption cases under General Buhari (1983-1985) and the Abacha loots and the Jonathan/and now Buhari years of infamy.

This system remains the same and has been controlled and run by the same caste of rulers. It was this unbroken chain of corruption that Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala after years of patriotic zeal to reform the system got tired out and frustrated and got nearly consumed whereby she ran back to Stanford University to piece together her experience which she published with emphatic conclusion that Nigeria is unreformable but could only be creatively destroyed and rebuilt again. But can this be done? T he answer seems to be in the negative because the creator of Nigeria, Britain conceived it as a colony and there- after designed neocolonialism and imposed this vicious system on Nigeria. Since 1960, Nigeria has been labouring under the yoke of neocolonialism which was designed and infused with three obnoxious ideologies, namely; feudalism, autocracy and kleptocracy.

Feudalism was borrowed from Sokoto Caliphate and baptized as Indirect Rule which could only run on autocratic principles. Kleptocracy was the default governance politics deployed through wars of conquests, subjugation and colonial administration to rule the country. As Britain departed in 1960, it ensured that this obnoxious entity it created can only be ruled not by popularly elected leaders but by callously imposed kleptocratic rulers through sham elections. In 1959 general election, Britain groomed Abubakar Tafawa Balewa through his Northern People’s Congress, rigged the elections and imposed him on Nigeria as Prime Minister.

Barely five years after Independence, the artificial edifice crumbled but Britain managed to cobble it together on the same or even worse legal order and constitutional framework now supervised by soldiers trained in British tradition of conquest, subjugation, brigandage, corrupt aggrandizement, exploitation and criminal enrichment. This culture of conquest, subjugation, brigandage, corrupt aggrandizement, exploitation and impoverishment of the people and criminal enrichment of the rulers has been sustained by the force of arms.

So, at the dawn of each government, the people are mesmerized with sleazy details of corrupt enrichment and nepotistic and prebendal distribution of government offices to undeserving persons. Soonest, the new govern- ment settles down to cut its on cake to the consternation and public anger of the people. So, Code of Conduct Bureau chief, Mr Bawa, CBN governor, Mr Emefiele, Humanitarian officials and Ms Betta Edu whose conducts were subjectively not agreeable to the new power-holders are dramatized as comic relief. However, Tinubu administration’s action against Betta Edu’s scandal of distribution of public funds to entities allegedly in violation of rules and laws is carefully cho- reographed as evidence of anti-corruption.

But several high profile government officials such as the Chief of Staff, the Minister of Interior and others have been mentioned as having participated directly or indirectly in the bazaar of phony contracts but are spared Ms Edu’s ordeal. Ms Edu’s suspension is purportedly to allow for investigation but this measure is standard formula to buy time and allow the dust of the conflicts to settle and when public memory wanes, the cul- prits will be absolved of blame and quietly eased back to their lucrative prebendal positions for continual ‘patriotic’ service to the nation. Is this the first and will it be the last? Ms Edu is just a scapegoat, a victim and fitting sacrificial holocaust served the gods of feudalism, autocracy and kleptocracy.

According to the information available in public space, it is alleged that the sum of N3 billion was authorized by President Tinubu to be expended on the verification of the Poverty Alleviation database and the question is; was this database not verified by the Buhari administration and yet public funds were disbursed on such phony beneficiaries. If the President has approved this fund based on the memorandum submitted by the Minister, how then could she be punished for only executing what has received presidential approval? This shows the dilemma Nigeria faces as some people are clearly above the law as it is only the small flies that get caught in the net of constitutional and criminal or penal law framework. Immunity covers the ultimate authority.

Betta Edu is only but a poor portrait of the rotten system that hides inside its belly a monstrous waste of garbage oozing out intermittently troubling/sickening odour of malfeasance. Betta Edu appears gorgeous, glittering, delectable and honour- able but beneath this façade lies dishonour and sleaze. Godwin Emefiele, the very embodiment of the honourable profession of bankers and financial gurus has been rubbished and reduced to nothingness and so the beat goes on. It is impossible to rule Nigeria on democratic and constitutional principles because it was created as a feudal autocracy to be administered only on kleptocratic principles. For instance, to achieve leadership selection through democratic electoral principles, such simple exercise can- not run on democratic principles because feudal autocracy runs on kleptocratic principles which are antithetical to democracy and constitutionalism.

The principles are immiscible and have to be bastardized to the extent that the current president, Chief Tinubu openly ordered his political associates and supporters to “snatch power, grab it and run away with it.” Can a president as he is presently allow the institution charged with electoral selection exercise to conduct free and fair election? If he allows free and fair elections like President Jonathan and his party, PDP did, APC will lose elections. To avoid this scenario, free and fair election suffers while current holders of power continue to rig elections to remain in power. Betta Edu is only a symptom of a deep-seated problem. Until the root cause is diagnosed and treated, the problem of corruption remains, while the country suffers these intermittent turbulence and turmoil.