Betta Edu: Niger Delta Youth Calls For Caution

Richard Akinaka, a youth leader from the Niger Delta Region, has called on President Bola Tinubu to take a second look at the rationale behind the project account initiative used by the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu.

According to the young entrepreneur, President Tinubu should not allow public emotions and social media to guide his decision on the alleged corruption case of Dr Edu.

Speaking with journalists in Yenagoa on Thursday, Akinaka while commending the timely suspension and investigation of the Minister, also urged the President to re-examine the motive behind the action of the suspended minister.

Akinaka argued that the decision by the suspended Minister to authorize payment of about N585 million of the ministry’s funds into the private account of a civil servant may have stemmed from the desire to reduce the bureaucratic and red-tape nature of the government in releasing funds.

He emphasized the necessity for President Tinubu to conduct thorough and due diligence in investigating the matter adding “If it becomes clear that the funds released for the project were judiciously used and not siphoned or embezzled, then the minister should be allowed to continue her work at the Ministry”.

Akinaka, while expressing regret for the potential error made by the suspended minister based on rules and regulations governing funds for projects, suggested that the timing of project execution might have outweighed any wrongdoing regarding separate accounts.

He called for a fair investigation, emphasizing that the President should consider her intentions when evaluating the case, appealing for leniency akin to how one would treat their own daughter.

“I express my deep gratitude towards the president for appointing such an excellent and young female Minister to work with him. I plead on her behalf, not just because of her intelligence and competence but because of her intentions”

“What happened to her was a terrible mistake that could have happened to any of us. Considering the nature of her job, this issue is actually very common.

“All I am saying is that if the money allegedly embezzled can be accounted for and was used for good Intentions, Mr president should please forgive her and if it is proven otherwise she can be sacked. Mr president should also consider that she is the best at what she does.”

“She must have made a terrible mistake but as we all know in government business, project accountants use specific operations for efficiency purposes and such funds are retired at the end by the appointed accountant.”

“What Mr President should really consider is whether the money was used for the reason it was approved for or if it was actually embezzled. If it later turns out that the money was not embezzled Mr President should please forgive her and let her continue in her office.