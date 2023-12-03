Betta Edu: Moving Humanitarian Services To New Heights

It has been one good news to another for Nigeria’s Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu. After she was sworn in as Humanitarian Affairs Minister by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in August, 2023, it seems like the brilliant Doctor was given the right wings to soar and excel in her career. As a humanitarian minister, the former APC National Woman Leader took her job of improving lives for the common man seriously by adapting the grassroots approach to humanitarian activities, touring all states affected by humanitarian crises in the federation to see things for herself.

Dr Betta Edu put in motion the Effective implementation of N- farmer, N- Skills ,N- Knowledge programmes under the National Social Investment Programme. She also introduced the OOF end-hunger programme in line with the food security of President Tinubu’s Administration. Pushing to get better result from her job, she worked towards Harmonisation of Federal Government’s Humanitarian programmes, which are N-Power, End Hunger, Renewed Hope Shelter Programme for Refugees and IDPs, Iyaloja Trader Monie, Humanitarian Hubs, YESSO 2.0, CSDP 2.0. Renewed Hope Palliative and Conditional Cash transfer to vulnerable.

One of her biggest wins recently is emerging as the Chairperson of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) inter ministerial committee on social protection. In her maiden remark, Edu Urged member nations to implement the newly adopted regional social protection framework. She also harped on the imperativeness of member countries of the Economic Community of West Africa, ECOWAS to work towards achieving maximum social protection in the sub-region. Speaking in Banjul, the Capital of the Republic of Gambia, at the closing session of the hybrid inter-ministerial meeting to adopt the ECOWAS regional social protection framework and operational plan, Edu told the session that the adoption of the social protection framework by member countries and full implementation was key to overcoming humanitarian and poverty challenges in West Africa.

She described the meeting crucial and remarkable as it is expected to grow the great initiatives and long-term efforts of the ECOWAS Commission with the support of partners in birthing the social protection instruments in the sub-region. The minister who chaired the event virtually said, “Social Protection is a fundamental human right and should not be regarded as a privilege. “It is a social and economic necessity that has proven to be a stabilizer in times of crises and shock, and it is meant to be provided throughout life circle.”

Edu pointed out that the CO- VID-19 pandemic exposed the yawning gaps in the social protection of the world, particularly in the West African sub-region, which has one of the lowest social protections in the continent. Records, she disclosed, have shown that the coverage of Social Protection in the ECOWAS region is the lowest in the continent with an average of about 17% of the population receiving at least one form of social protection benefits. She also said spending was equally low as studies show that as little as 1% of the GDP of member States is spent on social protection benefits, which is a far cry in comparison to international standards.

Citing Nigeria as an example, the Minister, however, acknowledged that member states were making giant strides towards addressing issues of social protection at the national level by developing policies and structures/programs to change the narratives. She said, Nigeria was presently implementing one of the highest social protection interventions that covers 15 million households and, by extension, 61 million individuals through conditional cash transfers. According to her, this is the first of this magnitude and coverage in Africa by President Bola Tinubu, who is also the Chairman of ECOWAS, showing leadership in social protection within the region.

The minister said all interventions including humanitarian interventions were now redesigned through the lenses of the Humanitarian- Development- Peace nexus to ensure sustainable response. “Most importantly, a Humanitarian and Poverty Alleviation Trust Fund has equally been approved by the Federal Executive Council to ensure the mobilization of resources for social protection interventions,” she said. The zeal to serve is written all over Dr Betta Edu. She is proof that the under 40 young generation can do the job if given a good opportunity in politics and gov- ernment. So far, she is one of the few holding up the becon of light for women in politics in Nigeria.