Betta Edu, Halima Shehu: Tinubu’s Women Stir Up a Storm

The recent corruption allegations and suspensions of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) Halima Shehu and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, has shown that corruption has no barriers. So much hope and aspirations had been invested in advocating for women to be allowed in strategic positions in government but unfortunately, the recent allegations trailing these two women are raising concerns if women can actually do better or if there would never be any remedy to corruption in Nigeria’s government.

The year 2024 had barely started and the storm or suspensions and sacks have been rocking several ministries. On January 2, it was reported that Halima Shehu had been suspended as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA). Almost immediately, Akindele Egbuwalo, the national N-Power programme manager, was named as her replacement in an acting capacity. Shehu was accused of financial misconduct. She was specifically accused of diverting over N40 billion from the coffers of NSIPA. Not too long, a memo wherein Betta Edu, now suspended minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, asked Oluwatoyin Madein, accountant-general of the federation, to transfer N585 million to a private account, began making the rounds, sparking outrage.

Rasheed Zubair, media aide to Edu, said the leaked memo was a blackmail tactic after the fraud in NSIPA had been exposed, adding that the embattled minister’s request followed “due process”. The allegations leveled against them has shaken up the country, raising ironical comments that what men in politics can do, women can and are doing better if not worse. What seems to be a silver lining in these situations is that the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, never took these allegations with a pinch of salt. He let the hammer fall on the culprits, which as gone a long way to proceed that the president would not take slacking in duties from anyone he appointed to serve. President Bola Tinubu suspended Edu and ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe the finances of the ministry.

Though many criticism has followed the recent developments but it has gotten some thumbs up from citizens who are qatching the situation closely. Before she fell from grace, Dr Betta Edu, was described as the vivacious and chirpy politician from Cross River State who had the world at her feet. She was praised for having achieved a lot. Born October 27, 1986, Betta chalked up incredible attainments in only 37 years. Right from the time she completed her secondary education in 2001 at the Federal Government Girls College, Calabar and obtained her first degree in medicine and surgery from the University of Calabar in 2009, her rise to super stardom has been incredible. More so, Halima Shehu was respected for some projects she initiated when appointed.

She was said to have been doing well until things turned sour. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), was said to have recovered about N39.8 billion out of N44.8billion allegedly embezzled from the government account by Halima Shehu, former National Coordinator of the National Social Investment Programme.