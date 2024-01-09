Betta Edu: Extend probe to Finance Ministry, CBN, NNPC –ActionAid

ActionAid Nigeria yesterday applauded President Bola Tinubu for suspending the embattled Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu. Edu was axed by Tinubu following the claims that she directed the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation to pay N585.18 million into a bank account owned by one Bridget Oniyelu. The ministry had claimed that Oniyelu was the Project Accountant for Grants for Vulnerable Groups in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Lagos and Ogun. Apart from suspending the minister, the President ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to conduct a thorough investigation into all aspects of the financial transactions involving the ministry.

However, ActionAid Nigeria also urged the President to extend his fight against corruption to more ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of government, while also institutionalising Citizen-Led Reforms to address financial irregularities in public places. Speaking at a news conference in Abuja, Country Director, Andrew Mamedu, said those handling the investigation should ensure that legal processes were properly followed to guarantee the integrity of the report. He said: “ActionAid Nigeria takes a firm stance against corruption and any form of financial mismanagement. We are closely monitoring the ongoing investigation and if proven true, these allegations would signify a severe violation of public trust and a betrayal of the essence of humanitarian efforts.”

The body added: “There is the need for a comprehensive investigation beyond a single ministry. “Corruption, as evident in the deeply rooted issues in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), demands a broader inquiry across all government sectors. “The investigation must be expanded to include the NNPC, CBN, and the Ministry of Finance. “President Bola Tinubu should demonstrate commitment to anti-corruption by initiating forensic audits across these MDAs, ensuring systemic accountability, and making information accessible to Civil Society Organisations (CSOs)