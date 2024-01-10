Betta Edu: EFCC Chairman Warns Nigerians, Says Nobody Above Investigation

Following the N585 million allegation against the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, the substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede has warned that everyone is subject to investigation under President Bola Tinubu-led government.

Olukoyede gave the warning while speaking in Abuja on Tuesday during a courtesy visit from Musa Adamu Aliyu, the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

According to the Anti-graft agency boss, under Tinubu’s leadership corruption has no place to hide.

Recall that an internal memo that was released revealed how Edu ordered the Accountant General of the Federation to transfer N585 million intended for the vulnerable into Oniyelu Bridget Mojisola’s personal account.

READ ALSO:

President Bola Tinubu suspended Edu in response to the outcry from Nigerians and directed the EFCC to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the cash embezzlement.

Olukoyede was quoted by EFCC spokesman Dele Oyewale in a statement as saying: “Tinubu is offering the right atmosphere for anti-graft activities, both for the EFCC and ICPC and no Nigerian is immune to investigation for any corruption allegation.

“We believe that with the kind of President we have, who is ready and willing to do the right thing and from what we have seen in recent times and in the last 48 hours, it is clear that he has provided leadership and created the atmosphere for us to work.

“So there is no hiding place for the corrupt. We must give our best, we must be committed and give the President the right support he needs.

“Nobody is too big to be investigated in this country. Once you are not playing according to the rules, we will investigate you.”