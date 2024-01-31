Betta Edu: Don’t pander to blackmail –Sanusi tells Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has been told not to pander to the heavily sponsored blackmail and media trial against the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Mrs Betta Edu, being orchestrated in order to force him to sack her from his cabinet. A public affairs commentator, Mr Mohammed Sanusi, who said this, also argued that no strategic leader would lose a selfless and zealous cabinet member of the kind of Betta Edu in response to sponsored blackmail and campaign of calumny. He described Edu as one of the most active, innovative, responsive, and resultoriented ministers in Tinubu’s administration.

According to him: “Many Nigerians have watched from the sidelines as she deployed her selfless zeal in bringing succour to those in need. “In less than 140 days, she had visited and successfully initiated various grassroots interventions that had significantly touched the lives of the poor and vulnerable in over 15 Northern states, and some in the southern part of Nigeria as well. “She has brilliantly represented Nigeria in many national and international fora, successfully attracting donor support to the Humanitarian and Poverty Alleviation Ministry.

“In the context of the above, why would any strategic leader lose a Betta Edu over paid blackmail?” Sanusi further claimed that the young and passionate Betta Edu had responded swiftly on behalf of the Federal Government to humanitarian crises in all parts of the country. Sanusi also stated that three weeks after the suspension of Betta Edu, it had become clear to all that it was a one-week paid campaign of calumny against her to ensure she got suspended just because she exposed a N44 billion transfer in an agency on her watch. He expressed his worries over a sustained plot to distract the Tinubu administration.