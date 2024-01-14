Betta Edu: APC Chieftain Sends Strong Message To Tinubu

Following the recent happenings in the presidential cabinet, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye has asked President Bola Tinubu to check his cabinet.

Oyintiloye who called on President Tinubu in a statement sighted by New Telegraph on Sunday asked the President to conduct an integrity performance review of his cabinet members in order to achieve the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration.

The call is coming in the wake of the suspension of the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu over financial transactions involving the transfer of public funds into a private account.

New Telegraph recalls that after her suspension by President Tinubu, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) summoned the Minister for a series of interrogations.

During a recent retreat of his cabinet members, the president pledged to conduct quarterly performance reviews.

Speaking on the development, Oyintiloye, during a conversation with journalists in Osogbo on Sunday, emphasized that such a review would not only safeguard the integrity of the renewed hope agenda, but also promote transparency and accountability among the cabinet members, as well as the heads of ministries, departments, and government agencies.

“It was painful that the efforts of the president to alleviate poverty among the masses through various intervention programmes were being jeopardised by greedy and unpatriotic individuals.

“I appeal to the president not to allow any selfish individuals to drag his administration and reputation he had built over the years to the mud.

“There is a need to genuinely fight corruption in the system, which will, in turn, renew the hope of the masses in this present administration.

“And that is why the president needs to continually engage in financial integrity reviews of his cabinet members, who are his foot soldiers in the renewed hope agenda.

“It is obvious that Mr President is passionate and committed to lifting millions of Nigerians out of poverty and revitalising the economy through its intervention programmes in various ministries, departments and agencies of government.

“But those who are not in tune with the president in growing the economy and minimising poverty are the ones who see the position of authority as a means of enriching their pockets.

“And this kind of mentality is slowing down the impacts of the various poverty alleviation programmes on the masses,” Daily Post quoted Oyintiloye saying.

Additionally, he praised the president’s efforts in creating the special presidential panel to assess and examine the current financial structures and policy guidelines of the social investment programs.