Betsy Obaseki’s Fifa Boost

Following Super Falcons decent outing at the recent Australia/New Zealand FIFA Women’s World Cup, more attention should be paid to the domestic league which lacks the relevant support to produce continental champions. The wife of the Edo State governor, Mrs Betsy Bene Obaseki, is doing just that with the Betsy Obaseki Women’s Football Tournament which entered its third edition in 2023. It is recognised by FIFA as a pre- season tournament, in an environment that sponsors are hard to come by.

The 2023 Betsy Obaseki Cup attracted a sponsorship aggregate of N60 million, with 13 teams playing in four groups. The seven million naira prize money for the champions is two million naira ahead of what the previous winners got in 2022. Silver medallists, bronze winners and fourth place finishers are also millionaires with N5, N3 and N1.5 million respectively. The Super Falcons have the best African record at the FIFA Women’s World Cup with a quarter finals achievement, in 1999.

During the last edition, they were unlucky against European champions England, after defeating co-hosts Australia. They are the best in the continent having won more trophies than all other winners combined three fold. Unfortunately, at the club level, Nigerians are missing in the Third CAF Women’s League which will kick off in Cote d’Ivoire early November. In a competition that has two teams from Morocco and participants from Mali, Tanzania, Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, Cote d’Ivoire and South Africa, there will be no Bayelsa or Delta Queens.

This is a competition that will enrich the eventual champions to the tune of $400, 000. Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa, the inaugural winners in 2021 and defending champions, AS FAR of Morocco are in, looking at trophy extension. With this consistent continental exposure, certainly, South Africa and Morocco will heighten opposition to the Super Falcons who were dethroned by the Banyana Banyana as African champions and beaten for the very first time, by the Red Atlas Lionesses. World-wide, getting corporate organisations to sponsor leagues has remained a huge task.

In England, Barclays offered support in 2019 and for four years running have put in 30 million pounds. This is a far cry from what the men get but it has also helped. The English are reigning European champions and made it to the grand finale of the Australia/New Zealand 2003 World Cup where they lost to Spain. Betsy has opened her heart and purse, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) must not let this opportunity slip. The Betsy Obaseki Cup is not a one – off thing because of the commitment of the sponsor.

She is a big player in the private sector, with professional qualifications in accounting. Concentrating on the Super Eagles at this time, may not help the women. Juxtaposed with the men, Super Falcons deserve respect. They have played in the World Cup quarter finals and won more African titles than the Eagles. At a time when the men have trouble with goalkeepers, Chiamaka Nnadozie rates as one of the best female safe hands in the world.

She saved a penalty against Olympic champions, Canada, at the World Cup and did the same to send her club Paris to the next level of the Euro Champions League. We expect the new boss of the Nigeria Women’s Football League, Nkechi Obi, to turn things around. She is mentally equipped for the job, having served in various capacities in the past lifting Team Nigeria, through private sector participation.

What Princess Bola Jegede began in the late 1980s should be taken more steps higher. Alhaji Ayo Omidiran continued from where Jegede stopped, in administration and sponsorship. These women paid their dues. Nkechi’s job should be easier with her experience. What Dili Onyedinma could not bring through government intervention and Aisha Falode tried in vain to power from the corporate world, may click subsequently.

Women’s football is pure business and the door is ajar for the much needed recognition. The Eagles have become synonymous with national heartbreak, creating an opportunity for change. Betsy Obaseki is not happy that Ampem Darkoa, Huracanes, AS Mande, JKT Queens and Athletico are fighting for continental honours in San Pedro and Korhogo, respectively, while her Queens are missing. The NFF must encourage this grand supporter of soccer development who has paved a smooth highway that will boost girl child empowerment. While she decorates players with medals, Betsy deserves more garlands.