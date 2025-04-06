Betsy Ikeme: I see Nollywood becoming global force

Share

With a degree from the London City University and training at London Film School, actress, director and producer, Betsy Ikeme, is challenging the norm in the Nigerian entertainment space. A woman of many parts, Ikeme, the brain behind Jophiel FilmHouse International, has also made a foray into beauty industry, curating makeup masterclasses, serving as a judge for The Golden Brush Talent TV Show and co-organising the Miss Delta Universe Beauty Pageant. She talks about navigating various facets of the art, the future of the Nigerian film industry, among other issues in this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE

What inspired you to becoming a filmmaker?

I had always loved storytelling. From a very young age, I was always fascinated by stories, be it in a novel or a pamphlet. Anything with a story will catch my attention. My journey into film started as an actress. The further I went on that journey, it revealed my passion and desire to create and I said I want to make film create stories.

How did this lead to Jophiel FilmHouse International?

Jophiel FilmHouse International was born out of that passion—to serve as a creative hub where diverse stories could be told with artistic freedom. Our slogan, “Artistic Freedom to Create and Inspire,” embodies our mission to push boundaries and elevate storytelling in African cinema.

Are there particular themes or messages you aim to highlight in your films?

Absolutely! My films often explore societal issues, class struggles, identity, and human resilience. I’m drawn to stories that reflect real-life experiences—whether it’s a drug baron’s world as in ‘Web of Lies’, the intersection of wealth and poverty portrayed in ‘A Slummy Christmas’, or deep-rooted family traditions story reflected in ‘Chisom’. I am building on infusing elements of Nigerian culture,folklore, and history to ensure our stories resonate beyond entertainment.

You also studied at the LondonFilm Academy. How has this shaped your approach to directing and producing?

My time at the London Film Academy refined my storytelling techniques, expanded my technical knowledge, and reinforced my ability to collaborate with a team. It instilled in me a disciplined approach to filmmaking, from script development to post-production. Most importantly, it taught me to be intentional about every creative decision—lighting, camera angles, sound design—all of which play a role in conveying emotion and meaning in a film. I have also honed my filmmaking knowledge attending various masterclasses.

Can you share some of the challenges you’ve faced as a filmmaker?

Funding is always a major challenge in Nollywood. Unlike Hollywood, we don’t

always have the luxury of massive budgets. So, I’ve had to be resourceful—learning how to maximize production value with limited resources. Another challenge is navigating industry politics and getting the right distribution deals. I’ve learned that perseverance, networking, and continuously improving my craft are key to overcoming these obstacles. It’s an endless cycle.

What’s your vision for the future of Nollywood, and how do you see your work contributing to that?

Nollywood is evolving, and I see it becoming a global force, not just in quantity but quality. I envision a Nollywood where we tell stories with world-class production values while staying true to our cultural roots. Through my work, I hope to push for higher technical standards, create internationally competitive content, and open doors for collaborations between Bollywood and other global film industries.

You also have footprints in the beauty industry. What inspired you to start makeup masterclasses?

Beauty has always been a part of my journey, from working on the Selfridges Shop floor to becoming a Sales and Education Manager at Uoma Beauty, masterclasses were part of my educational tools. Masterclasses bridge that gap between artistry and beauty as a business—helping makeup artists not just to perfect their craft but also understand how to market themselves, build clientele, and grow a sustainable career.

As someone who bridges both film and beauty, do you find any similarities in storytelling and makeup artistry?

Yes, absolutely! Makeup, just like film, is a form of storytelling. In movies, a character’s makeup can communicate their emotions, background, or transformation. Similarly, in beauty, makeup enhances identity and self expression. Both fields require creativity, attention to detail, and the ability to evoke emotion through artistry.

You served as a judge for The Golden Brush Talent TV Show. What was that experience like?

It was an incredible experience! The show brought together some very talented makeup artists, and I loved seeing how they interpreted themes and executed their looks. Judging was tough because of the high level of creativity but it was fulfilling to be part of a platform that celebrates artistry and helps creatives gain recognition.

What qualities do you look for when rating creative talents?

I look for originality, technique, and storytelling ability. Whether it’s film, makeup, or any other creative fields, I appreciate when artists bring something fresh to the table. I also value professionalism and adaptability—creativity is important but knowing how to work under pressure and take feedback is just as crucial.

What about the Miss Delta Universe Pageant

Miss Delta Universe is more than just a beauty pageant; it’s about empowerment. The competition provided young women with opportunities to develop confidence, leadership skills, and a platform to advocate for causes they’re passionate about. It’s been amazing to see past contestants go on to achieve great things in different industries.

How do you think pageants and talent shows contribute to personal and professional growth for participants?

They offer visibility, discipline, and networking opportunities. Many participants gain confidence, learn valuable life skills, and build relationships that help them in their careers. Whether in film, beauty, or business, having a platform to showcase one’s talent can open doors that might otherwise remain closed.

You studied Effective Communication and Interpersonal Skills at London City University. How have these skills influenced your career in film?

Communication is key in filmmaking—whether directing actors, pitching a project or negotiating deals. That course helped me refine how I convey my vision, handle conflicts, and build strong industry relationships. It’s one thing to have creative ideas but being able to communicate them effectively is what brings them to life.

What advice would you give to young creatives looking to make an impact in multiple industries like you have?

Don’t be afraid to evolve. Your interests and skills might expand over time, and that’s okay. Stay disciplined, keep learning, and embrace every opportunity to grow. And most importantly, be resilient—success in multiple industries requires patience and persistence.

With so many roles across film, beauty,and business, how do you manage your time and stay inspired?

I prioritise and plan ahead. I also surround myself with a solid team because delegation is key. Inspiration comes from everyday experiences—traveling, watching films,engaging with different cultures, and even conversations with people from all walks of life.

What was your childhood like? Were You always drawn to creativity and storytelling?

Yes, I was always drawn to creative expression. As a child, I loved movies,books, and performance arts. I was very handy and loved to create things. I was and still am very DIY. I would create imaginary worlds and act out scenes in my head. That early love for stories naturally led me to filmmaking.

Who has been the biggest influence in your life, both personally and professionally?

Personally, my family has been my biggest influence— it instilled in me the values of hard work and perseverance. Professionally, I admire filmmakers like Shonda Rhimes, Ava DuVernay and Kunle Afolayan, who have reshaped storytelling in powerful ways and more recently Mo Abudu for what I call “the innovation” of Nollywood and Funke Akindele for consistency and resilience.

What was that particular moment that made you realise filmmaking was your calling?

When I worked on my first film, ‘Chisom’, and it won Best Actor at the Coal City FilmFestival. Seeing the impact of that project and how people connected with the story solidified my decision to pursue filmmaking seriously.

As one who juggles so many roles—filmmaker, entrepreneur, educator—what keeps you motivated?

The impact of my work: whether it’s an audience member connecting with a film, a makeup artist launching a career after my masterclass, or a contestant gaining confidence through a talent show. Knowing I’ve contributed to someone’s growth keeps me going. And also the opportunity to showcase my artistry to the world.

When you’re not working, how do you unwind?

I love traveling—it’s my way of experiencing new cultures and getting inspired. I also enjoy fitness activities, watching movies,and spending time with family and friends.

What’s a personal philosophy or motto that you live by?

“Create with purpose, inspire with passion.” I believe in using creativity to make an impact, no matter the industry.

If you could give advice to your younger self, what would it be?

Trust the journey. Everything—both successes and failures—contribute to your growth. Don’t be afraid.

If you could collaborate with anyone in the world—filmmaker, artist, entrepreneur—who would it be and why?

Shonda Rhimes, Ava DuVernay and Eku Edewor among others. I have a long list. Collaborating with any of these trailblazers would be a dream come true.

