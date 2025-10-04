betPawa Unveils Tekno As Brand Ambassador After N494m NNL Deal

Africa’s biggest iGaming brand, betPawa, is raising the stakes in Nigeria. Days after announcing a ₦494- – million Locker Room Bonus sponsorship for the Nigeria National League (NNL), the company unveiled Afro-pop sensation Tekno as its new brand ambassador at a colourful event in Lagos. The unveiling highlights betPawa’s strategy of blending football, music, and culture to connect with young Nigerians. Tekno, one of the country’s most celebrated hitmakers, now becomes the face of Africa’s “home of big winners,” carrying a message that extends beyond gaming into lifestyle and inspiration. “Tekno represents everything betPawa stands for — energy, creativity, and breaking boundaries.

“His music inspires millions, just as football does. This announcement comes on the heels of our ₦494m investment in Nigerian football through the Locker Room Bonus. For us, it’s about rewarding performance on the pitch and creating unforgettable experiences off it,” said Borah Omary Ndanyungu, Head of Local Marketing & CSR at betPawa Tekno, known for chart-topping welcomed the partnership: “I’ve always been about pushing limits, from the studio to the stage. That’s why betPawa felt like family. The odds, the payouts, the innovation — it’s a game-changer. And you know me, I’m here for winners only,” he said.

The Locker Room Bonus initiative, launched in Abuja earlier this month, guarantees ₦56,000 direct mobile-money payments to 20 players and three technical staff from every winning NNL team — ₦1,288,000 in total per match. With 292 games scheduled, over ₦369m will go directly to players and staff this season. Another ₦100m will support league operations, while ₦8.1m is reserved for end-of-season awards. For the NNL, the deal is about more than cash; it represents professionalism and transparency. Club officials have already been trained on the Locker Room Bonus platform, which digitises line-up verification and automates payments, ensuring instant rewards for players