Beto Scores Two As Everton Ruthlessly Thrash Chelsea 3-0

On Saturday night, Everton produced an assured and convincing display to defeat Chelsea 3-0 in their Premier League encounter, asserting their dominance with an efficient and well-organised performance at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the home side started brightly and went ahead in the 33rd minute.

Beto met a perfectly weighted through ball from James Garner and calmly lifted his finish over the advancing goalkeeper to break the deadlock.

Chelsea looked to respond and controlled possession in spells, but Everton stayed disciplined at the back.

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Jordan Pickford was called into action on several occasions, making important stops to keep the visitors at bay.

Soon after the interval, Everton extended their lead. Beto was again central to the move, striking a composed low effort from outside the box to give his side a comfortable cushion.

As Chelsea committed more players forward in search of a comeback, Everton capitalised once more in the 76th minute.

Iliman Ndiaye linked up effectively with Beto before applying a clinical finish to put the result beyond doubt and cap off an impressive team performance.

Although Chelsea fashioned a few openings, they were consistently denied by Everton’s structured defending and Pickford’s alert goalkeeping, leaving them unable to find a way onto the scoresheet.