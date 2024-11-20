Betking’s Backed Team Win In South West Derby

Share

Ikorodu City FC, proudly backed by their major sponsor, BetKing, secured a stunning 2-1 comeback victory over regional rivals Shooting Stars in the highly anticipated Southwest derby.

This result not only reinforces their resurgence in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) but also underscores the club’s growing status as a formidable force in Nigerian football.

The Mobolaji Johnson Arena was the stage for this intense derby clash, and the game lived up to expectations. Despite an early setback when Shooting Stars took the lead through Anthony Okachi’s firsthalf goal, the “Oga Boys” showed remarkable grit and determination.

Ikorodu City FC equalised in the 58th minute thanks to Shola Delani, who capitalized on a goalmouth scramble to ignite the home crowd. With momentum firmly on their side, the team continued to pile pressure on their opponents.

The decisive moment came in the 88th minute when super-sub Rivio, combining brilliantly with standout left-back Austin, delivered a perfectly timed header to seal a memorable victory.

This thrilling derby win, marking Ikorodu City FC’s third consecutive NPFL victory and fourth successive home triumph, highlights their impressive turnaround. With BetKing’s continuous support since their partnership began in 2023, the team has overcome early-season challenges to climb to 8th place in the league standings, amassing 17 points.

BetKing’s commitment to Ikorodu City FC extends beyond financial sponsorship, providing essential resources and encouragement that have propelled the club forward.

Speaking about the team’s remarkable form, BetKing’s Managing Director, Gossy Ukanwoke, said:”The South West derby was an electrifying showcase of football talent, resilience, and community spirit.

We are proud to support Ikorodu City FC as they continue to make their mark in the NPFL. This victory is a proof to what can be achieved with hard work and the right support.”

As Ikorodu City FC continues their NPFL journey, BetKing remains steadfast in its mission to develop Nigerian football and inspire communities through sports. Fans can look forward to more exciting moments as the “Oga Boys” build on their derby triumph and chase further success.

