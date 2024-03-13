Betking, PalmPay Partner With Exclusive Rewards for Football Fans

Prominent gaming platform, BetKing, and leading fintech company, PalmPay, have announced a brand partnership. Today, the brands are launching a collaborative “#PalmPayxBetKing Goals Galore’’ campaign to reward dedicated sports fans with exclusive discounts and promotions this ongoing football season. The joint promotion is set to run from March 7 to April 6, 2024.

During the campaign, users will enjoy a 10 per cent discount on BetKing deposits made through the PalmPay app. Fans will also be rewarded with N1 million in cash prizes all through the four weeks campaign in competitions hosted on both brands’ social media pages. Details on how to enter the competitions can be found by following the #PalmPayxBetKing hashtag on X, formerly Twitter.

Commenting on the partnership, Managing Director of BetKing Nigeria, Gossy Ukanwoke, stated: “We are excited to venture into this collaborative initiative with PalmPay. This partnership signifies a strategic alignment of our brands, leveraging our strengths to craft a distinctive and engaging experience for our diverse users.”

Also speaking, Managing Director of PalmPay, Chika Nwosu, noted: “This collaboration embodies our commitment to providing value to Nigerian consumers and reinforces PalmPay’s dedication to enriching the lifestyle of our customers by providing them with a reliable payment platform that helps them save as they spend. We are excited to reward our users and urge everyone to take advantage of this fantastic opportunity.”