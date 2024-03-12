BetKing, PalmPay Partner Exclusive Rewards For Football Fans

Prominent gaming platform, BetKing, and leading fintech company, PalmPay, have announced a brand partnership.

The brands are launching a collaborative “#PalmPayxBetKing Goals Galore” campaign to reward dedicated sports fans with exclusive discounts and promotions this ongoing football season. The joint promotion is set to run from March 7 to April 6, 2024.

During the campaign, users will enjoy a 10 per cent discount on BetKing deposits made through the PalmPay app.

Fans will also be rewarded with N1 million in cash prizes throughout the four-week campaign in competitions hosted on both brands’ social media pages.

Details on how to enter the competitions can be found by following the #PalmPayxBetKing hashtag on X, formerly Twitter.

Speaking on the partnership, Managing Director of BetKing Nigeria, Gossy Ukanwoke, stated: “We are excited to venture into this collaborative initiative with PalmPay.

This partnership signifies a strategic alignment of our brands, leveraging our strengths to craft a distinctive and engaging experience for our diverse users.”

Also speaking, Managing Director of PalmPay, Chika Nwosu, noted: “This collaboration embodies our commitment to providing value to Nigerian consumers and reinforces PalmPay’s dedication to enriching the lifestyle of our customers by providing them with a reliable payment platform that helps them save as they spend. We are excited to reward our users and urge everyone to take advantage of this fantastic opportunity.”