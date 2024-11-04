BetKing Launches ‘Danfo Lagos’ Casino Game

Share

Leading online gaming and sports betting platform, BetKing, is set to announce the launch of “Danfo Lagos”, a groundbreaking new casino game that celebrates the vibrant culture of Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital.

According to a press release: “Danfo Lagos, named after the iconic yellow buses that are a staple of Lagos transportation, offers players a unique and immersive gaming experience.

By combining the thrill of casino games with the energetic spirit of Lagos, BetKing aims to create a product that resonates deeply with Nigerian players.”

Commenting on the initiative, Head of Marketing at BetKing, Nengi Akinola, said: “We are thrilled to introduce Danfo Lagos to our players. This game is our commitment to creating innovative and culturally relevant gaming experiences.

We believe that Danfo Lagos will quickly become a favorite among Nigerian players.” She said that the new game which will pioneer localized gameplay in Nigeria, features elements that are familiar and relatable to Lagosians, making the game a truly local experience.

She noted that the game’s innovative design incorporates the iconic Danfo bus, capturing the essence of Lagos’ vibrant street culture. “Danfo Lagos offers a range of thrilling features and rewards, ensuring players have a fun and engaging experience” Akinola added.

Meanwhile, according to the statement, to mark the launch, BetKing will be rolling out a special campaign that will involve free Danfo bus rides across Lagos, covering major routes such as Yaba, Ojuelegba, Surulere and Ikorodu.

“Passengers will not only enjoy free transportation but will also experience an immersive celebration of Lagos Street culture, with branded buses, lively music, and exclusive Danfo Lagos-themed Tshirts handed out during the rides.

Each T-shirt will feature a QR code, making it super easy for passengers to download the game and start playing instantly.

