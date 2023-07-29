BetKing Celebrates Okocha’s 50th Birthday With Novelty Match

BetKing, a well established Sports and digital entertainment company on Saturday announced a novelty match in celebration of the 50th birthday of its brand ambassador and Nigerian football icon, Jay Jay Okocha.

New Telegraph gathered that the highly anticipated ceremony which is scheduled to hold on Sunday, August 13, in Lagos will feature a line-up of prominent international footballers.

The ace footballer expected to race the birthday novelty match are Kanu Nwankwo, Mesut Ozil, Samuel Eto’o, Emmanuel Adebayor, Joseph Yobo, and Taribo West, amongst a plethora of others.

The Novelty Match is all about honouring the illustrious career of renowned Super Eagl player, Jay Jay Okocha while bringing together football enthusiasts for an immersive experience.

Commenting on the occasion, Managing Director of the Sports entertainment company, Gossy Ukanwoke, said, “This occasion is a heartfelt tribute to a true icon of the sport, our esteemed ambassador, and the football legend, Jay Jay Okocha.

“We are proud to celebrate his incredible contributions to the football world, which has left an indelible mark, inspiring millions of fans and aspiring players alike, and we are truly honoured to celebrate his momentous 50th birthday in grand style,” he said.

He enumerated, “This event also presents an exciting opportunity for us to engage our existing users and reach new customer segments who share a passion for football, as it allows them to experience a live football match with football legends in action, courtesy of BetKing.”

Also speaking about this event, Adim Isakpona, the Chief Operations Officer, KingMakers, said “We are truly honored to celebrate the legacy of our brand ambassador, and football legend, Jay Jay Okocha through this event.

“This novelty match presents a platform to demonstrate our long-standing commitment to elevating the football experience for our customers.

This prestigious event promises to be truly memorable, and we look forward to uniting football enthusiasts with premium sports entertainment.”