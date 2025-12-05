Betking Celebrates N50m Prize Winner

BetKing has celebrated James Omaku, the farmer and student from Nassarawa State, who recently emerged as the firstever winner of the “BetKing Monthly Virtuals Jackpot,” walking away with a life-changing N50 million prize from a N100 bet.

Speaking about his experience at BetKing’s headquarters in Lagos, Omaku described BetKing as trustworthy and transparent. “BetKing works very well. When you win, your alert drops immediately; no delay, no story.

That’s why I trust them,” he said, adding that: “When I got the call, I couldn’t believe it. I started shaking; I couldn’t speak.

It felt like a dream.” Nengi Akinola, Head of Marketing at BetKing, described James’s story as a reflection of the brand’s mission to celebrate real people and reward genuine effort. “James’s journey embodies the resilience and determination that define many Nigerians.

At BetKing, we don’t just celebrate wins; we celebrate people and their stories. James’s N50 million win is a beautiful reminder that hope, when paired with hard work, can lead to incredible transformation. Our goal has always been to create real moments that uplift people and inspire belief in possibilities,” Akinola said.

She further highlighted BetKing’s ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) commitment to driving positive change beyond gaming.

“Through our CSR initiatives, BetKing has impacted over 3 million individuals across 35 communities in all six geopolitical regions of Nigeria. Our focus remains on empowering our customers through charity programs, supporting youth development, advancing education, and enabling communities to thrive,” she added.