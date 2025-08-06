Betis Move To Hijack Ndidi Transfer As Besiktas Wait

There may be a dramatic twist in the transfer of Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, as Spanish club Real Betis has made a surprise move to hijack his deal with Turkish side Besiktas. Ndidi was on the verge of completing a move to Besiktas, having agreed to personal terms and a three-year contract.

Reports say Leicester City also accepted a £9.5 million bid from the Istanbul club, and the player was expected to travel to Turkey to finalize the deal. Besiktas are bringing in Ndidi as a direct replacement for midfielder, Gedson Fernandes, who recently left the club.

The Super Eagles star is also expected to earn a huge signing-on fee as part of the deal. However, top Turkish journalist, Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, has revealed that Real Betis has now officially entered the race and made a late offer to sign Ndidi. This unexpected move has caused delays, with Ndidi now putting his Besiktas move on hold.