Betara Eulogises Bago’s Leadership At 51

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muktar Betara on Saturday felicitated with Governor Mohammed Bago of Niger State on his 51st birthday.

Betara, who represents Biu/Bayo/Shani and Kwaya Kusar Federal Constituency of Borno State in a congratulatory message sent to the celebrant, acknowledged Governor Bago’s relentless advocacy for Nigerians as well as the meaningful contributions to legislative processes that shaped national development while serving as a member of the House of Representatives.

He expressed excitement over the leadership qualities of Governor Bago, applauding the various unprecedented developmental projects initiated since his assumption of office in 2023.

“Your Excellency, on this special occasion of your 51st birthday, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to you.

“This milestone is a testament to a life dedicated to public service, leadership, and unwavering commitment to the progress of Niger State and Nigeria at large.

“As the governor of Niger State, your visionary leadership has continued to inspire hope and transformation across various sectors.

“Your dedication to infrastructural development, education, healthcare, and especially, agriculture, and security has significantly improved the lives of the people, reinforcing your reputation as a leader who prioritises the welfare of his people.

“Your efforts in fostering economic growth and good governance have set a solid foundation for sustainable development in the state.

“Before assuming office as governor, your impactful tenure as a Member of the House of Representatives was marked by your relentless advocacy for your constituents and meaningful contributions to legislative processes that shaped national development.

“As you celebrate this new chapter of your life, may you continue to be blessed with wisdom, strength, and good health to steer Niger State toward greater heights. Happy birthday”, Batera wrote.

